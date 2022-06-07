WhatsApp tests new function that can bring several risks

WhatsApp has almost 150 million active accounts in Brazil, which makes it the main and most popular digital messenger. A good part of the app’s success lies in the fact that it is always being updated and ends up meeting various demands from the public. However, an update in development can bring risks to users.

At least that’s what a lot of people believe after getting in touch with the information released by the specialized WhatsApp website, WABetaInfo. In fact, this portal brings information about everything that is being developed and tested in the beta version of the messenger. Several new features and tools were revealed by the site, including.

What is the dangerous news of WhatsApp?

Imagine that someone takes your cell phone with bad intentions, enters your WhatsApp messages and starts editing what was written there. This is a hypothetical and impossible situation at the moment, but it could become reality in the near future.

According to the information released, the new feature is characterized by the presence of a new “Edit” button in the messenger. When selecting a message that was sent by the user, it would be possible to copy or edit what was written.

What are the dangers?

In addition to risking someone else altering what you wrote, this type of editing could be used to forge proofs or speeches that were never sent. In other words, the problem would be huge for anyone who neglected their device. Basically, it would be as if WhatsApp messages became almost irrelevant and unreliable.

So far, WhatsApp has not yet revealed any official information on the matter or what the reason for this edit button within the code is. The solution will be to wait until this update is actually released to understand what your application would look like.