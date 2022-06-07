Woman stays more than 24 hours with cockroach stuck in her ear: ‘Hours of agony’

A woman spent more than a day with a cockroach in her ear in Cabo Frio, Rio de Janeiro, after not being able to get care for the insect’s removal due to lack of material in the public health system. In a report on social networks, Aline Lopes says that the animal entered her body around 3:30 am yesterday.

The removal only took place this morning at 10 am, by a doctor from a private clinic who offered the procedure for free after seeing the repercussion of the case. “He called me last night and said he would see me this morning with nothing in return,” she told UOL.

According to reports on social media, Aline was sleeping in the early hours of Sunday after a night of work when she felt the insect approach. “Before she [barata] hit but [eu] I was sleeping. The desperation was so much that she entered my ear. It was hours of agony with her biting and moving me,” she said.

Aline went to the nearest hospital, the Otime Cardoso dos Santos Hospital, in the Jardim Esperança neighborhood, in Cabo Frio. “The doctors attended to me very quickly. Practically almost all the nurses were there with me at that moment and the pain was so great that I was biting and squeezing my husband”, she described.

Doctors, she said, tried to remove the insect with tweezers and a sucker, but to no avail. “When it was 7 am, there was nothing else to do because they didn’t have adequate material for that. They don’t have any material and medicine for the ears. They can’t even get a bean out because they don’t have material.”

Aline said that the team did “everything” and that they were “attentive at all times”, but there was no way to follow the procedure. “They threw water to clean it and tried to pick it up with the tweezers, but the more they pulled with the tweezers, the more it hurt. The pain was so unbearable, I couldn’t stay still. to do”.

She was told to go to Macaé, but decided to stop at Hospital São Pedro da Aldeia, a neighboring municipality, to see if she could be treated. There, Aline underwent a new procedure to remove insect residue. “They started pulling little by little, but she was still alive. The more they pulled, the more she got in. And she stayed in this war. The doctor then said: ‘we’re going to have to drown her’ and then they threw water and Vaseline.”

The transfer request took place from São Pedro da Aldeia, during the night of yesterday. “They said that I urgently needed to go to Rio, because I needed to get this cockroach out of my ear right away,” she wrote on social media. A social worker began to contact the government so that Aline could be treated in Araruama. But she had no answer.

Aline arrived until 2 pm yesterday without being able to completely remove the cockroach. She reported that the insect was already dead and that she was in a lot of pain. At the hospital, she had no local anesthesia and no otoscope, which made removal difficult. At 5:22 pm, she reported that doctors identified that the cockroach was behind the eardrum and that the cockroach was gradually being removed. The operation lasted until night. She was medicated and instructed to look for an otolaryngologist first thing in the morning.

Cockroach residues, which were gradually removed Image: Playback/Instagram

Until 10 pm yesterday, Aline said no that she had not obtained any position from the government on possible transfers.

Due to the repercussion of the case, a doctor from a private clinic contacted Aline to offer the work of removing the insect in Cabo Frio for free. “I still have the swollen ear, it’s covered, but he [médico] managed to remove the cockroach from the ear. It was really fast, it didn’t even take two minutes,” she said on Instagram.

Aline said that she is taking medication after the incident and that she still has a sensitive ear. “In the fight, I managed to get this cockroach out of my ear and now I have to wait for things to improve.”

Cockroach was gradually removed; private practice doctor was able to complete the removal this morning Image: Playback/Instagram

O UOL contacted the Municipality of Cabo Frio, who informed that “because it is a specific case, in which the performance of a specialist doctor is necessary, an appointment was scheduled at the PAM in São Cristóvão, for today, at 11 am, with an otorhinolaryngologist “, the municipality said in a statement. “However, the patient managed to get care before this time in a private clinic.”

Aline told the UOL that she was only informed of the appointment after she had already performed the procedure in a private clinic.

The report also contacted the Government of Rio de Janeiro, which informed the Roberto Chabo State Hospital, in Araruama, where the patient was trying to be referred by the São Pedro da Aldeia team, “does not have otorhinolaryngology care in its scope”.

“The Hospital provides urgent and emergency care to the population and assists patients with multiple traumas in nine municipalities in the Lagos Region”, informed the state government.