Xbox exec jokes about the number of times we’ll hear ‘Game Pass’ in the 2022 Showcase

We’ve all heard that voice line “World Premiere” over and over in our heads after an Xbox show, right? The one the team loves to use at pretty much every Xbox showdown event. Well this year we better get ready to listen a lot ‘Game Pass’play Aaron GreenbergXbox executive.

So expect to hear a lot of Game Pass news from all Xbox presenters in 2022. Greenberg retweeted an E3 montage full of “Xbox games” jokes, joking that this year, we should get used to it. “Game Pass, Game Pass, Game Pass, Game Pass”.

Assume after our show on June 12th we get one of these that says Game Pass, Game Pass, Game Pass, Game Pass!? 🤣💚🙅🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/fD6JJ5UKcp — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) June 5, 2022

It’s not hard to believe to be honest! Xbox is going all-in on Game Pass as we know it, and it would be hard to imagine many Xbox Showcase 2022 reveals not featuring some sort of Game Pass tie-in.

Some of these mentions may even be related to the Activision Blizzard, as with Bethesda some games came in before the takeover was approved by regulators. Of course, the deal isn’t done yet, but Game Pass could still get some early additions from Activision. Here’s to hope!