Xiaomi smartphones up to 30% off on AliExpress

Xiaomi gained popularity in Brazil for offering low-cost smartphones — which, even so, have respectable hardware and better performance than other models in the same category.

If you are thinking of changing your cell phone, check out Xiaomi smartphones with up to 30% discount on the AliExpress website.

Xiaomi 11 Pro

It has a 6.8-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 eight-core (octa-core) processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The 5,000mAh battery is one of the highlights. The Xiaomi 11 Pro has a trio of 108MP, 8MP, 5MP rear cameras and a 16MP front camera.

Poco X3 Pro

It is one of Xiaomi’s most popular models for being an affordable smartphone, but with hardware designed to please gamers. It has a 6.7-inch screen, with FullHD resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory and 5,000 mAh battery. It has a quadruple set of cameras, with a 48 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultra wide camera and 2 MP macro and depth sensors.

Xiaomi Mi 11

It has a 6.8-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, an eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and 4,600 mAh. It has a triple camera set, with a 108 MP main sensor and two 13 MP and 5 MP sensors. The front camera is 20 MP.

