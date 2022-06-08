20 foods diabetics shouldn’t eat. See this impressive list here.

Salvador, June 7, 2022, by Gabriela Soares – Among the most common diseases today, diabetes is one of the most recurrent. However, not everyone knows what it is and what is the best way to live with this health issue. Thus, Agro Notícias has important information about its types, restrictions and possible causes. In addition, also check a list of 20 foods diabetics shouldn’t eat.

According to Jorsiley Porfirio, in partnership with the website Tecno Notícias, on February 18, 2022, there is a glycemic level score that ranges from 1 to 100. The higher the glycemic level of the food, the less suitable it is for a person. diabetic. This is one of the main dietary restrictions for diabetics. With that in mind, here’s a list of the 20 foods diabetics shouldn’t eat.

Read next: How to make cinnamon tea? Know the benefits and contraindications of this drink

Causes, Types and More About Diabetes

According to Maria Helena Varella Bruna, in partnership with the website Uol, there are 4 main types of diabetes, namely: 1, 2, gestational and pre-diabetes. It is a disease related to high blood sugar.

The main cause of the occurrence of this disease is precisely poor diet. Therefore, overeating sugars or carbohydrates for too long of your life can cause diabetes. Especially if your family already has a predisposition.

Type 1 diabetes is less common and appears early in life, at birth, and is autoimmune. As for type 2, it is more common. It is a disease that appears throughout life, not at birth. In addition, it appears precisely because of bad eating habits, as previously mentioned.

Gestational diabetes, as its name suggests, appears in pregnant women. In addition, it occurs due to the production of certain hormones, as these hormones can block insulin, which is necessary for the breakdown of sugar.

Last but not least to know is pre-diabetes. However, this type is not yet considered as diabetes. This is the considerable increase in sugar rates. However, in this event there is still insulin production. Also, this level is not as high as type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

That way, if you have indications that there is something wrong with your blood sugar levels, looking for a specialist is essential. In addition, regular follow-up, even if there are no symptoms, is also an excellent decision.

Also, see: What is horsetail tea good for? You have no idea what this drink is capable of doing to your body.

List of 20 foods diabetics should not eat

According to Daniela Araújo, in partnership with the website Tecnonotícias, on February 23, 2022 – Diabetics have a huge list of foods to avoid. Even, contrary to common sense, some fruits can also be harmful.

Although this is a very comprehensive list, it does not dispense with the follow-up of an expert. Thus, according to your health status, different and personalized actions can be guided. In addition, it is a summary list that you can use to improve your blood glucose levels.

That said, here’s a list of 20 foods diabetics shouldn’t eat:

Pass grape; Khaki; Watermelon; jackfruit; Papaya; Fig; Processed foods; Hamburger; Foods rich in carbohydrates in general; white flour; Refined carbohydrates; Fried food; Trans fat; Saturated fat; Milk chocolates; Sweets and sugars in general; French bread; Very sweet drinks; Candied and dried fruits; Last but not least, alcoholic beverages.

Now that you know more about the types of diabetes, their causes and even possible treatments, be sure to share that knowledge. So show your friends and family the list of 20 foods diabetics shouldn’t eat.

However, be sure to read: Is carqueja tea good for labyrinthitis? See more about this infusion here