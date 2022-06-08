4th dose: cities in the RMBH call for 50 years for vaccination against COVID – Gerais

People over 50 and health workers start receiving 4th dose of vaccine this week at RMBH (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press) The population aged between 50 and 59 years can now receive the 4th dose of vaccine against COVID-19 in several cities in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte. After the release of the Ministry of Health last Thursday (02/6), the municipalities and states began to organize themselves to summon the new public.

In Betim, as of this Tuesday (07/6), people over 50 years old and health workers can be immunized at any basic health unit (UBS), from 8 am to 5 pm, or in the vacimobile. 21,000 people are expected from this audience, and, so far, 53% of the population has at least one booster dose.

Sabará and Nova Lima also started the immunization of this public this Tuesday. The expectation of Sabará is to vaccinate more than 17 thousand people with the 4th dose, and Nova Lima has 11,220 people in this age group to be immunized.

Contagem and Ribeirão das Neves start vaccination of the second booster for people over 50 from Wednesday (08/6). In Contagem, vaccination will take place at specific posts, and health workers can also be vaccinated.

Belo Horizonte starts from Wednesday to vaccinate people aged 59, and invites those over 58 for Thursday (09/6). 63,000 people are expected in these age groups.

Check out the vaccination sites in Contagem:

BROWSE DISTRICT

Hours: 8 am to 4 pm

For children aged 5 to 11 years:

UBS Sesc – (805, Rua Padre José Maria de Man – Novo Riacho)

For teens ages 12 to 17 and adults:

UBS Flamengo (Rua Monsenhor Messias, 456 – Flamengo)

UBS Monte Castelo (336 Cubatão Street – Monte Castelo)

UBS Novo Riacho (Rio Orinoco Street, 457)

UBS Riacho (Avenida Rio Negro, 95 – Riacho)

HEADQUARTERS DISTRICT

Hours: 8 am to 4 pm

For all audiences:

Ubs Bernardo Monteiro (40 Wilson José de Souza Bicalho street – Bernardo Monteiro)

UBS Linda Vista (57 Arthur Hermeto Street – Linda Vista)

Maria da Conceição UBS (Pará de Minas street, S/Nº – Maria da Conceição)

UBS Praia (Rua do Registro, 1676 – Praia)

UBS Santa Helena (Rua Délio da Consolação Rocha, 705 – Santa Helena)

SURFACE DISTRICT

Hours: 8 am to 4 pm

For children aged 5 to 11 years:

UBS Nova Boa Vista (Panama Street, 60 – Jardim do Lago)

UBS Parque Turista (Rua Paraopeba, 315 – Santa Luzia)

UBS São Joaquim (Rua Rubi, 83 – São Joaquim)

For teens ages 12 to 17 and adults:

UBS Arpoador (Rua Mariana, s/nº – Arpoador)

UBS Jardim Laguna (872 Bragança street – Jardim Laguna neighborhood)

UBS Vila Pérola (Campina Verde Street – 18 – Novo Progresso)

DISTRICT VARGEM DAS FLORES

For children aged 5 to 11 years:

UBS Darcy Ribeiro (Rua João Luiz de Farias, 166 – Darcy Ribeiro)

UBS São Judas Tadeu (Rua VL7, 259 – Nova Contagem)

For teens ages 12 to 17 and adults:

UBS Icaivera (Avenida Tui, 10 – Icaivera)

UBS Retiro (Avenida dos Imigrantes, Y/N – Retiro)

UBS Nova Contagem II – Av. LV 35, 138 – New Count

DISTRICT PETROLÂNDIA

Hours: 8 am to 4 pm

For children aged 5 to 11 years:

UBS Petrolândia I (Refinaria Gabriel Passos, 287- Petrolândia)

For teens ages 12 to 17 and adults:

UBS Petrolândia I (Refinaria Gabriel Passos, 287- Petrolândia)

NATIONAL DISTRICT

Hours: 8 am to 4 pm

For children aged 5 to 11 years:

UBS Amendoeiras (Rua Six, 52 – Amendoeiras)

UBS Ilda Efigênia (Rua Paineiras, 20 – São Mateus)

UBS Joaquim Murtinho (Rua Lúcia Muniz, 476 – Nacional)

For teens ages 12 to 17 and adults:

UBS Nacional (Rua Benjamim Constant, 701 – Nacional)

DISTRICT ELDORADO

Hours: 8 am to 4 pm

For children aged 5 to 11 years:

CSU Eldorado (Rua Portugal 50, Eldorado)

For teens ages 12 to 17 and adults:

UBS Parque São João (Rua Sete, 54 – Parque São João)

UBS Jardim Eldorado (245 Canafístula Street – Jardim Eldorado)

UBS Água Branca (Avenida Six, 320 – Conjunto Água Branca)

UBS Novo Eldorado (Rua Tubira, 173, Novo Eldorado)

UBS Jardim Bandeirantes (av. Água Branca, 217 – Jardim Bandeirantes)

Hours: 2pm to 10pm

Big Shopping (Avenida João César de Oliveira, 1275 – Eldorado)

INDUSTRIAL DISTRICT

Hours: 8 am to 4 pm

For children aged 5 to 11 years:

UBS Amazonas (Street Marques Paraná, 111B – Amazonas)

For teens ages 12 to 17 and adults:

UBS Vila Bandeirantes (8th Street, 20 – Santa Maria)

UBS Jardim Industrial (97 Henrique Zikler Street – Industrial Garden)

UBS Vila São Paulo (135 Alexandre Herculano Street – Vila São Paulo)