5 ingredients that contribute to weight loss

Weight loss is the goal of most people who practice physical activities. The search for a balanced diet and a change in lifestyle are usually linked to weight loss. Much of this is due to the fact that, in Brazil and in the world, the number of obese and overweight people does not stop growing.

According to a survey carried out by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), about 25% of Brazilians are obese and more than half of the population is overweight. Numbers that, according to medical analysis, probably got worse during the pandemic.

“Data – both official and observational – show that people, instead of improving their food consumption, started to eat much worse. pandemic”, says nutritionist Dr. Marcella Garcez, professor and director of the Brazilian Association of Nutrology (ABRAN).

To reverse this situation, the only way out is to bet on a healthier lifestyle. With the regular practice of physical activities, a balanced diet and, when necessary, medical follow-up. However, according to chemist, physical education teacher and IFBB professional athlete, Renato Cariani, there are also some foods and dietary behaviors that can shorten this path. Check out:

1 – Include peppers in the diet helps weight loss

According to the expert, peppers have a chemical compound called capsaicin, which has a thermogenic function in the human body. “Pepper can increase your basal metabolism rate – how much calories you spend stopped, without any activity – so you burn more calories”, explains Cariani.

2 – Add ginger to your diet

Another thermogenic food that, according to the chemist, contributes to increasing caloric expenditure. “Just like pepper, ginger has almost no calories. So you eat a nice amount, it has no calories, but it has beneficial effects, such as increasing body temperature. And, automatically, your body works more dynamically, spending more calories”, he says.

3 – Eat less rice and more beans

“Unlike the first two, beans have calories. But if you replace, in the same amount, 100g of rice with 100g of beans, you will burn more fat. A shell of beans has 7g of fiber, which increases the capacity of the process digestive system. By digesting food better, you have better absorption. Therefore, associated with physical activity, it is possible to burn more fat”, explains Cariani.

4 – Drink ice water

That’s right, consuming the water that spent the whole day in the fridge can help in the slimming process. “A glass of ice water uses 10 calories. Your body works at an average temperature of 36 degrees. When you drink ice water, it cools your body, which has the ability to recondition that temperature and keep you at 36 degrees. does it? Burning calories”, reveals the chemist.

5 – Bet on hibiscus tea for weight loss

“Hibiscus tea has three interesting characteristics: high concentration of antioxidants, blocking the amylase enzyme and diuretic power”, says Cariani. According to the specialist, these functions are responsible for making the body more purified, with less presence of free radicals, reducing the enzymatic breakdown of carbohydrates and reducing water retention. Factors that directly contribute to weight loss.