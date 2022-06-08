5 simple tips for you to never snore AGAIN – Metro World News Brasil

Whether it’s because you or someone you know snores a lot, at least once in your life the annoying noise has been the subject of your conversations. Snoring is a natural response of the body, but it can bother a lot of other people, especially those who are light sleepers. However, even though snoring is something even common, it is not healthy, as it can be a sign that you are not breathing properly at night.

So here are 5 simple tips for you to avoid snoring while sleeping, according to the Megacurioso website.

1. Sleep on your side

The main mistake of people who snore is sleeping with their stomach up or down. These positions make snoring easier as the space between the tongue and the back of the throat is constricted.

Therefore, the ideal is that you seek to sleep on your side. In addition to being healthier for your spine, this will avoid noise without the need for special treatments.

2. Cut down on alcohol

Have you ever noticed that when you drink, people or yourself tend to snore more? This is because alcohol usually relaxes the muscles of the tongue more than normal, causing even those who have never snored to become noisy.

To avoid this, of course, just slow down the drink, especially before bed.

3. Mouthguard

Mouthguards are primarily used in contact sports such as wrestling and football, but they can also be very helpful in keeping your air passages clear while you sleep.

The most recommended thing is to talk to your dentist so that a custom mold is made that fits perfectly in your mouth and doesn’t hurt you.

4. Clean pillows

The environment you sleep in can also influence your breathing during sleep, especially for those who are allergic. That’s why the ideal is to leave the environment clean, focusing on the bed and pillows.

5. Nasal strip

A final card is nasal strips, which are non-invasive and can be very effective. Place the tape over the nose so that the nasal passages are dilated.

