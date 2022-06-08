6 app options worth keeping on mobile

The cell phone is not just a device made to generate entertainment. There are several useful tools that can greatly facilitate and improve your day to day. If you were looking for an app worth installing, check out a list of 6 good options.

1 – Daily Water Tracker Reminder

It may sound crazy, but there is an app that reminds the user to drink water. By the way, this function is quite useful, since the body needs a good dose of water every day, but we often forget about it. This is certainly an application worth installing on your mobile.

2 – Forest

Another app worth knowing is Forest. His objective sounds contradictory, as it helps users spend less time in front of their cell phone. Its operation is similar to a digital game, where the user cultivates a tree that grows as he leaves the device. The player’s goal is to create a forest.

3 – Google Keep is a worthwhile app

Does your routine need more productivity? For that, you need to get organized and the Google Keep app is one of those worth installing because of that. It is a practical and very useful task organizer.

4 – Google News

In the age of information, you need to stay up to date. For this, Google News can be used to strengthen your contact with the media universe. Stay on top of everything that is happening through the tool.

5 – Worthwhile app: TED

It is worth knowing the TED app and checking out several talks on various subjects. The user can define areas of interest and consume numerous interesting and explanatory content on selected topics.

6 – Headspace

Another app worth installing on your phone is Headspace. Do meditations and quick exercises to slow down and make your day go much more.