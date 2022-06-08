6 healthy foods you thought were bad for you

“Eat this, avoid that.” Magazines, digital influencers, cooking shows on TV and even newspapers exhaustively repeat a mantra against the consumption of certain foods. It is true that we must keep in mind the need to consider how much is ingested, but many “diet enemies” are, in fact, healthy food.

Perhaps balance is the hardest part to achieve. So, to demystify the idea that some products are bad if ingested, we are going to show you 6 foods that can be part of your diet. Don’t forget, however, the importance of consulting a nutritionist whenever possible.

1. Eggs

(Source: Unsplash)

Egg consumption was for a long time pointed out as a great villain, responsible for taking your cholesterol to very high levels. However, more recent research on the food has shown that eggs are an excellent source of nutrition.

Although an excessive consumption of egg yolks can lead to increased cholesterol, when consciously included eggs offer nutrients such as riboflavin and vitamins, great for reducing the risk of heart disease.

2. Rice

(Source: Unsplash)

Rice is another old villain that is actually on the health food shelf. Part of the cuisine of many Asian countries, white rice is less rich than brown rice, for example. Still, it is rich in vitamins B1 and B6, manganese, selenium, phosphorus and copper.

You know what? Rice is a versatile food that can be included in your diet in different ways. And there’s more: it’s antioxidant and easy to digest. It is without a doubt the best pairing to be consumed with a good bean – and other ingredients, of course.

3. Chocolate

(Source: Unsplash)

Easter is over, but that’s no reason to stop eating chocolate. It has always been seen as an enemy of good food, considered a very sweet ingredient. However, many researchers have dedicated themselves to its study, finding good reasons for us to consider chocolate a healthy food.

It is a food that has health benefits, especially dark chocolate. Among the results of academic research, they noticed that individuals who consumed a lot of chocolate had lower body mass indexes.

4. Margarine

(Source: Shutterstock)

We know that in a perfect scenario, butter consumption should prevail, but margarine is not the villain of a good diet. And it’s not us who say this, but extensive research conducted over 30 years by researchers at Harvard.

In their studies, they found that the unsaturated fats in margarine had a better effect on reducing people’s risk of developing heart disease. It’s good to remember that this doesn’t mean you can indulge in margarine, but don’t be afraid to put a shot on your bread.

5. Whole Milk

(Source: Unsplash)

Milk is one of the healthy foods that has had its villainous moments, especially the whole-grain version. This is because it is a very fatty food, but not as much as we were led to believe.

In 2015, a team of researchers found that consuming full-fat dairy does not make people more susceptible to developing cardiovascular disease or diabetes. The study found no evidence that semi-skimmed or skimmed are better. Good news for dairy fans.

6. Red Meat

(Source: Unsplash)

Anyone up for a barbecue? Well, red meat is one of the healthy foods that, if possible, should not come out of a balanced diet. There was a time when it was believed that its consumption would be responsible for many health problems.

However, scientists have dedicated themselves to studying the consumption of red meat and have not found a correlation between its intake and shorter life. Emphasizing, as we have done at other times: the key to everything is balance.