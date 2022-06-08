7 Symptoms That Tell You You’re Low on Vitamins and Minerals

The human body needs several nutrients to keep itself in full working order. The lack of vitamins and minerals, for example, can generate several symptoms in the body. Check out the main signs of this problem.

1 – Excessive acne

Skin rashes on the face are frequent signs that reveal a lack of vitamin B7, for example. It is worth noting that the B vitamins need to be frequently restored in the body. For this, eat more potatoes, mushrooms, almonds, soy beans, spinach and bananas.

2 – Problems with teeth

Vitamin D deficiency, for example, can lead to periodontitis. This is what a recent study on the subject pointed out. Foods rich in phosphorus, calcium and vitamin D can be a good way of treatment. This implies eating more dairy products, tomatoes, brown rice, beans, fish, grapes and citrus fruits.

3 – Hair loss

If your hair started to fall out more often, someone has probably already told you that it could be a lack of vitamins in the body. The B complex vitamins are some of those responsible for maintaining hair health, as well as vitamin A.

4 – Belly pains can be a lack of vitamins and minerals

A clearer sign that the level of minerals is low is the presence of abdominal pain and cramping. The lack of calcium, potassium and magnesium can generate the symptom. To improve your health, consume more nuts, bananas, apples and almonds.

5 – Bubbles at the ends

Another sign of a lack of vitamins and minerals is the appearance of blisters on the hands and feet. Vitamins A, D and fatty acids need to be regulated. For this, eat more salmon, walnuts, carrots, red peppers and sweet potatoes.

6 – Is a bruise in the corner of the mouth a lack of vitamins and minerals?

Yes, this is also a common symptom stemming from a lack of vitamins and minerals. In this case, it is vitamins B2, B3 and B12, in addition to iron and zinc. Include fish, beans, nuts, eggs and poultry in your daily diet.

7 – Yellow eyes

When the white part of the eye appears yellowish, look for a doctor or specialist. However, lack of vitamin B12 can cause the problem. Eat more chicken, beef liver, tuna, salmon, lamb and milk.