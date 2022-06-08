





Making peace with carbs: 8 foods to include in your diet

Known as slimming villains, carbohydrates are fundamental to the body’s functions. This is because this macronutrient is a rich source of energy, in addition to acting as a regulator of glucose and insulin levels.

Your calorie content can adjust, but carb intake doesn’t hurt. However, as the nutritionist Isabela Zago warns, it is important to take special care with industrialized products, which have excess sugar and white flour in their composition.

“When we talk about this care, we are not referring to fruits and roots, but the process of adding a lot of sugar and flour to food in a non-calculated way. This leads to some metabolic changes, such as insulin resistance, increased fat in general (especially abdominal pain), diabetes and excess cholesterol”, explains the specialist.

Why shouldn’t I cut carbs from the diet?

Even diets that significantly reduce carbohydrate intake, such as low-carb and ketogenic, do not completely eliminate the consumption of the macronutrient. The difference is that, in these cases, foods rich in complex carbohydrates, with higher fiber and water content, are ingested. These foods also contain a lower glycemic index and are absorbed more slowly by the body.

It is important to note that this type of diet is not recommended for everyone, and should only be done with the guidance of a professional. Even because, removing carbohydrates from the diet in an unplanned way can cause metabolic and intestinal changes.

“Carbohydrates are welcome as long as they are portioned and planned. Each person must be evaluated individually. We must organize and understand if that patient has any pathological condition. If it is a diabetic patient, for example, the recommendation is different from a patient who just wants to lose weight”, instructs Isabela.

8 foods to make peace

For those who want to extract the main benefits that carbohydrates have to offer, nutritionist Isabela Zago has separated 8 foods that can be included in the diet:

oat

fruit (whole and unprocessed)

sweet potato

brown rice

little manioc

whole grain bread

grains such as chickpeas, lentils, peas and beans

seeds

Source: Isabela Zago, nutritionist.