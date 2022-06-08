After 30 days, young man hit by tree remains in ICU: “Indignation”

Able to communicate through his eyes with his family, Pedro Miguel Rodrigues Cardoso, 15, remains hospitalized in serious condition in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hospital Anchieta, in Taguatinga. This Tuesday (7/6) marks 30 days since the boy was hit by a tree that fell, in Parque da Cidade.

“He talks to us through a sign. He points out the letters with his eyes and forms the words. He remembers everything except the day of the accident”, explains Luciane Rodrigues, the teenager’s mother.

According to Luciane, the son feels a lot of pain in the skull, neck and lungs, while doing the breathing exercises. Pedro continues without moving from the waist down and is constantly medicated to alleviate the clinical picture. “He needs the mechanical respirator to stay alive. He was also diagnosed with quadriplegia. We believe in God that he won’t be like this, but the medical reports indicate that he will”, he laments.

“I haven’t taken action yet because I haven’t had time for it. Our life turned upside down overnight. We had a lot of expenses that were not foreseen, not only with displacement, food, parking. And we didn’t have any kind of support. This is causing a lot of outrage.”

tree fall

At around 11 am, a 20-meter pine tree fell among people enjoying the day sitting on the park lawn, hitting a woman, who broke her leg, and the teenager, who suffered cardiac arrest.

The accident happened in Bosque dos Pinheiros, close to parking lot 4. Miguel Rodrigues was sleeping on the lawn and, therefore, could not escape.

According to information from the Fire Department of the Federal District (CBMDF), released on the day of the accident, he suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest. Rescuers managed to reverse the situation and the teenager was breathing again, being initially referred to the Base Hospital.

Systems analyst Mariana Dantas, 40, was having a picnic with her family at the moment the frightening episode occurred. She narrated to metropolises the scenes of despair.

“We were enjoying Mother’s Day when we saw a huge tree falling and everyone started running. Then we only hear the roar”, says Mariana. She says that the lawn was occupied by many people enjoying the sunny Sunday and, when the tree started to fall, some managed to run:

Want to stay tuned in everything that goes on in the square? follow the profile of Metropolis DF on Instagram

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.