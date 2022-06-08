After age 60, stroke risk rises 14% for every hour on the couch

How many hours do you spend in front of the TV a day? Researchers at San Diego State University in the United States found that the risk of stroke increases by 14% for every hour spent in sedentary activities.

In the study, published in the journal JAMA on Friday, scientists tracked the habits of 7,607 Americans with an average age of 63.

The work included motion tracking devices positioned at the volunteers’ hips to know when people were moving and at what intensity. Participants also underwent six-month check-ups for health assessments.

Seven years after the start of the research, the data were analyzed. In this period, there were 286 cases of stroke among the participants.

A stroke, also known as a stroke or stroke, is the interruption of blood flow to some region of the brain. The accident can occur for several reasons, such as accumulation of fat plaques or formation of a clot – which give rise to ischemic stroke -, bleeding from high blood pressure and even rupture of an aneurysm – causing hemorrhagic stroke. Many symptoms are common to ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, such as: severe headache, weakness or numbness in some part of the body, paralysis and sudden loss of speech. Stroke has no cure, however, it can be prevented in most cases. When this happens, it is possible to invest in treatments to improve the condition and in rehabilitation to reduce the risk of sequelae. Most of the time, it happens in people over 50 years old, however, it is also possible to affect young people. The disease can happen due to five main causes: Smoking and poor diet: it is important to adopt a healthier diet, rich in vegetables, fruits and lean meat, in addition to practicing physical activity at least 3 times a week and not smoking. High blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes: these diseases must be properly controlled, in addition to adopting healthy lifestyle habits to reduce their negative effects on the body, as they can trigger a stroke. Defects in the heart or blood vessels: these changes can be detected in routine consultations and, if identified, should be followed up. In some people, medication such as blood thinners may be required. Illicit drugs: it is recommended to seek help from a specialized drug center so that the detoxification process can be carried out and, thus, improve the patient's quality of life, reducing the chances of stroke. Increased blood clotting: diseases such as lupus, sickle cell anemia or thrombophilia; diseases that inflame blood vessels, such as vasculitis; or brain spasms, which impede blood flow, should be investigated

With these data, the scientists calculated that sedentary people who barely moved when awake were 44% more likely to suffer a stroke. For every hour over 13 hours of rest without activity, the risk of stroke increased by 14%.

“Time spent in sedentary behavior was interesting because most adults spend most of their waking hours being physically inactive. Notably, participants with the most sedentary time (more than 13 hours per day) had a 44% increased risk of stroke compared with those in the lowest tertile (less than 11 hours/day),” the authors wrote. .

The good news is that people who took 25 minutes a day to exercise reduced their risk of stroke by 43%. This is because physical activity contributed to lowering cholesterol and blood pressure.

