After councilor celebrates opening of civil inquiry, Secretary of Health replies: ‘Nothing opened’ – Acorda Cidade

Photo: Paulo José/ Acorda Cidade | Health CPI

Maylla Nunes

After carrying out the Parliamentary Health Inquiry Commission, where it investigated possible irregularities in contracts signed by the Municipal Health Department, the president of the City Council, Councilman Fernando Torres (PSD), reported, in the midst of voting for the supplementation of the São João, that the request for a civil inquiry resulting from the CPI was accepted by the Public Ministry.

In a tone of thanks, Fernando Torres highlighted his satisfaction with the decision and also mentioned the councilors who were part of the CPI commission.

“Our work in the Chamber is being very productive. I’m glad to see today a news in which the Public Ministry opened a civil inquiry against the Municipal Health Department regarding the R$400 thousand note in which the procedure of the UPA da Queimadinha took place. I would like to congratulate our mandate in making this complaint in which the MP accepted and congratulate the CPI da Saúde on behalf of Professor Ivamberg, Lu de Ronny, Pedro Cícero, Paulão, Galeguinho. This inquiry being opened, the population of Feira will see that our work is not being in vain”, he said.

The councilor also stressed about his participation in the Chamber.

“I have five terms. I know that there are moments when we talk to the wind, that we talk and few people listen, but seeing that the MP accepted our complaint and I’m sure the evildoers will be in the place they deserve, in the public jail. Our term ends in December 2022 and I will go through the chamber with this victory.”

Sought by Acorda Cidade, the Municipal Secretary of Health, Marcelo Britto, reported that there was no opening of an investigation. According to Marcelo, this is a procedure done naturally by the Public Ministry.

“I am very calm. The councilor may not have difficulty reading, but just study a little, it’s not difficult. He didn’t have time to open the inquiry, because he received it a day or two ago. No problem, let him play his role.”

Follow Acorda Cidade on Google News and receive the main highlights of the day. Also join our groups on WhatsApp and Telegram