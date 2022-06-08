After criticism, Father Fábio de Melo reveals that he has Ménière’s Syndrome; understand the disease

Fr Fábio de Melo in participation in “Altas Horas” shown on June 4, 2022 (Image: Reproduction / TV Globo)

The participation of Father Fabio de Melo on TV Globo’s Altas Horas program last Saturday (4th) prompted a series of criticisms of her appearance on social media. Netizens drew attention to his puffy face, often suggesting that he would have had facial matching.

Before long, a flurry of memes took over Twitter. The religious refuted the malicious comments and revealed this Monday (6), in an interview with the newspaper O Dia, that he had been diagnosed with Ménière’s Syndrome – a chronic disease that affects two out of every thousand people and causes increased pressure of liquids in the labyrinth. , part of the ear responsible for balance and hearing.

Other common symptoms are: bouts of dizziness of varying duration, hearing loss, a feeling of ringing in the ear, as if it were full of water, and vertigo.

In the case of the priest, who said he was diagnosed 10 years ago, he told the newspaper O Dia that his only symptom is hearing loss in the left ear in the severe regions. Melo also reported that the use of some medications reinforces fluid retention, leaving her face swollen. In addition, as the disease has no cure, treatment must be continued.

“I used [corticoides] for almost two years in a row, with interruptions to allow the body to rest, in very high doses: 60 ml a day”, he told the newspaper, noting that “at the height of the crisis”, he used 80 ml daily.

After the repercussions on the networks about his appearance, Melo denied having made an easy pairing and explained, in a comment on an Instagram post, that he had taken medication for sinusitis at the time of recording the program.

“If I had done [harmonização facial] would have no problem taking it. The recording coincided with the end of a sinus crisis that lasted a month and a half. It was 15 days of very strong antibiotics and anti-inflammatories. I have the ability to retain fluids. But thank God I’m fine now. The face is now normal,” she said.

The priest also posted a video in which he addresses people’s need for “emotional healing” so that they no longer “despise” each other.

“We’re only emotionally healed after we’ve lost the need to despise,” the priest said. “Contempt can be a sign that we’re still interested in the reality we say we’ve outgrown. When we truly do the emotional cleaning that expels from us the harmful results of the relationships we live, we lose the need to insult, speak badly, despise. When we are really cured, we offer the other our silence, the elegant posture of someone who knows how to follow life without looking back.

According to otolaryngologist Felippe Felix, from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), the diagnosis for Ménière’s Syndrome is clinical, based on the patient’s symptoms and tests that rule out other diseases. The ideal, according to him, is that it be carried out as soon as possible, because the disease is progressive.

— The person is having more attacks of dizziness and the hearing is deteriorating more and more. That is why it is important to control the disease, with a change in lifestyle and, in some cases, medication, to prevent it from progressing and generating a chronic disability in the person, both in terms of balance and hearing, which is increasingly decreasing on the side. the affected ear,” Felix said.

The causes of the disease are still unknown, but Felix said it is common for patients to have a family history and that the most common age group is between 30 and 50 years of age.

Although there is no cure for Ménière’s Syndrome, it is recommended to treat it to prevent the progression of symptoms, as well as decrease fluid retention in the body.

— There are forms of control to prevent crises from happening, such as changes in lifestyle. We generally recommend a salt-restricted diet to prevent fluid build-up in the body. Sugar abuse can also contribute to this retention. But it may also be necessary to use diuretics or other medications.