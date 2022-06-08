Alexa speaker and headset are up to 34% off

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you haven’t bought the gift for your loved one yet, an electronics promotion might come in handy. Until June 13, smart Amazon products such as speakers and headphones equipped with the virtual assistant Alexa can be purchased online at a discount of up to 34%.

These accessories are called smart because they can be voice-activated to carry out a series of commands at home. Some models allow wireless connection to other smart devices such as lamps and televisions.

The idea is that they make everyday life easier with information (you can ask Alexa anything you want), organizing tasks and reminders, leisure and whatever else you can imagine.

Here are items from the Echo Dot, Echo Show and Fire TV Stick lines at reduced prices:

Echo Dot (3rd Generation): Smart Speaker with Alexa – Color Black

Price: from BRL 349 to BRL 229* (34% discount)

Echo Dot is one of Amazon’s most popular smart speaker. It is compact in size and can be used in a variety of situations and locations, from living rooms to bedrooms. It brings together several functions, such as a sound box, and can be connected to other devices via Bluetooth. The main attraction is the presence of the Alexa assistant, which works by voice command and allows you to listen to the news, consult the weather forecast and also control appliances in your home.

Echo Dot (4th Generation): Smart Speaker with Alexa – Color Black

Price: from BRL 399 to BRL 279* (30% discount)

It is an updated version of the Echo Dot. The device brings novelties both in design, which now resembles a sphere, and in its components. In the second aspect, the speaker stands out, which has frontal direction and greater capacity for the reproduction of bass sounds. Other than that, it retains the functions of the Alexa assistant, which can be voice commanded and control smart devices in your home. It also connects with other devices via Bluetooth.

Echo Dot (4th generation): Smart Speaker with Clock and Alexa – White Color

Price: from BRL 499 to BRL 379* (24% discount)

It is a version of the Echo Dot 4, but with a difference: in front of the spherical body of the device there is a digital clock. Other than that, it retains the same features, such as the improved sound system and directional, and the built-in Alexa, which can be controlled through voice commands and interact with smart devices in your home.

Echo Dot (4th Generation): With premium sound, smart home hub and Alexa – Color Black

Price: from BRL 749 to BRL 579* (23% discount)

This is an evolution of the Echo Dot. The Echo 4 stands out for bringing a considerably superior sound quality compared to the simplest model and is also able to adapt to the environment in which it is used. It maintains the functions of the Echo Dot in terms of the Alexa assistant and can also connect with other Amazon devices, such as the Echo – which allows you to listen to music in various environments – and also with the Fire TV, turning into an auxiliary speaker for the displayed content.

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 version): 5″ Smart Display with Alexa and 2 MP Camera – Color Black

Price: from BRL 599 to BRL 429* (28% discount)

The Echo Show 5 features similar functions to other Echo devices. The big difference is the presence of a 5-inch screen (12.7 cm) and a 2 MP camera, which allows it to be used for video calls. In addition, it works as a picture frame and can also be used to watch videos and also content from streaming services.

Echo Show 8 (1st Generation): Smart Speaker with 8″ screen and Alexa – White Color

Price: from BRL 899 to BRL 679* (24% discount)

This is an improved version of the Echo Show 5. Starting with the screen size, which is 8 inches (20.3 cm). The display can show images in high definition, and the speakers are more powerful. The camera is also better, at 13 MP, and it has an auto-framing feature, keeping the subject whenever possible in the center of the capture area during video calls. Other than that, it retains the Alexa assistant functions and can be used to play video content.

Fire TV Stick – Full HD streaming with Alexa and voice remote (includes TV commands)

Price: from BRL 379 to BRL 289* (24% discount)

Fire TV uses any display’s HDMI input to stream content, which includes services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. In this version, it transmits videos in 1080p and has Dolby Atmos audio. It has a remote control that can be activated via voice and has the Alexa assistant built-in. It can also be paired with other Amazon devices such as the Echo Dot.

echo Buds (2nd generation): Wireless headphones with active noise cancellation and Alexa

Price: from BRL 899 to BRL 729* (19% discount)

The headphones provide clear, balanced audio and have microphones that pick up voice commands to trigger Alexa, no need to touch anywhere. They are IPX4 rated — they withstand splashes of water, sweat or light rain — making them interesting for sports activities because they are wireless. The manufacturer promises up to five hours of music playback on a single charge. The battery built into the case is capable of carrying out two additional charges, totaling up to 15 hours of use. To check the autonomy, just say: “Alexa, what is the battery level?”.

Echo Show 8 (2nd generation, 2021 version): 8″ HD Smart Display with Alexa and 13 MP camera – black color

Price: from R$999 to R$829* (17% discount)

It has an 8-inch (20.3 cm) HD touchscreen with adaptive color and powerful speakers, according to Amazon. You can make video calls with the 13 MP camera, which uses automatic panning to keep you in the center of the screen. To enable this functionality, simply ask Alexa to make a call to someone registered in your contacts. The model can be purchased in black or white.

Echo Show 10: 10.1″ HD Smart Display with Motion and Alexa – Black color

Price: from BRL 1,899 to BRL 1,699* (11% discount)

More than bringing a larger screen than the other Echo Shows — 10.1 inches (25.6 cm) —, one of the main attractions of this model is that the display automatically moves around its base. This way, you can keep video calls always in view, follow recipes while cooking and watch series more easily. There are improvements to the sound system, and the camera retains the Echo Show 8’s 13 MP, being able to keep the capture in the center of the screen during online calls.

*Prices and listing were checked on June 6, 2022 to update this story. It may be that they vary over time.

