Alexa Week: Amazon offers smart appliances with up to 51% off

This week, Amazon is promoting a promotional action that is promising 30% off on Echo smart speaker devices, Fire TV Stick, and other Alexa-compatible devices. However, it is also possible to find discounts of up to 51% on smart gadgets in the online store.

The promotional action continues until next Sunday (12), however the conditions can be changed at any time, depending on the items in stock or units reserved for these offers.

Check out some examples of products that are at discounted prices!

Fire TV Stick with Alexa (23% off)

The device can be connected to an HDMI port and allows you to access apps and games on your TV, including apps from Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+, Star+, Apple TV, and more. In the offer, the dongle lowered the price from BRL 379 to BRL 289 (direct offer link). In cash purchase, Fire TV Stick gets another 5% discount.

Fire TV Stick Fire TV Stick | Full HD Streaming with Alexa | With Voice Remote Control with Alexa (in…

BRL 289

3rd Gen Echo Dot (34% off)

The Smart Speaker with Alexa, from Amazon, is coming out for R$ 229, and can be paid in up to 10 installments of R$ 22.90 without interest (direct offer link). Voice-controlled, the product not only serves to request music, get news or answer questions, but also can control smart products at home.

Echo Dot Echo Dot (3rd Generation): Smart Speaker with Alexa – Color Black

BRL 229

Echo Show 10 (10% off)

For those who prefer to use Alexa with a screen, the Echo Show 10, launched last year, has a discount of R$200, leaving for R$1,699 (direct offer link). The gadget has a 10.1-inch screen, allows you to make video calls, in addition to displaying memories with Facebook photos on your home screen as if it were a picture frame. The screen is even rotating, following the user’s movement through the environment.

Echo Show 10 Echo Show 10: 10.1″ HD Smart Display with Motion and Alexa – Black color

BRL 1,699

2nd Gen Echo Buds (up to 18% off)

Amazon is also offering the new Echo Buds, which have lowered the price by as much as 18% (direct offer link) for R$729, in the version that has a wired charging case; and for R$829 with a wireless charging case. The headphones have a battery life of 5 hours of continuous music playback and up to 15 hours with the charging case. A 15-minute quick charge provides up to 2 hours of music.

Echo Buds New Echo Buds (2nd Generation): Wireless active noise canceling headphones…

BRL 729

Alexa-compatible Wi-Fi lamp (51%)

Compatible with Alexa, the Wi-Fi lamp has up to 16 million RGB colors and a power of up to 10W. The product has smart functions such as on/off, light color change, dimming, agenda, stopwatch, among others. In the offer, the lamp costs R$ 59 (direct offer link).

Intelbras Smart Lamp Smart Smart Lamp Intelbras EWS 410 with 16 million colors Wi-Fi compatible with…

BRL 59

To see other devices eligible for Alexa Week deals, visit Amazon’s promotional hotsite via this link: https://amzn.to/3MqVaHl