Amoebiasis syndrome and the covid-19 pandemic

Everything was beautiful and wonderful in my personal and professional life. And the most spectacular of all: I lost 5 kg. Woohoo!!! Until, on a beautiful sunny day, I wake up with a heavy head. At work, in front of the computer, I was sluggish.

A lot of things to do: article to review, project to prepare and interview to do. Zero income. Head weighing half a ton. Hypothesis: allergic rhinitis. What a bag! I’m going to run to the ENT to secure a prescription for a magical decongestant. However, the doctor told me to do 4 tests: blood count, dengue, chikungunya and covid-19.

Result: positive for covid. My most serious symptom was turning into a slow slug (I was stoned in bed for 4 days). That’s why I didn’t write my biweekly article. I warned friends. I heard that several caught Covid these last few days. As everyone is vaccinated, they had very mild symptoms. Including those with multiple comorbidities. We are surfing the 4th wave with mild symptoms thanks to mass vaccination. Let’s stay calm about Covid.

The bad news is that another very serious disease has emerged: “Human Neurological Amoebiasis Syndrome”. It is caused by amoebas that settle in the brains and devour neurons with great voracity. The symptoms are the following: the patient doesn’t believe in vaccines, they invent crazy stories, insane arguments and obsessively insist on delusional conspiracy theories. More serious cases go to social networks to advertise against vaccines, inflating the doom of the anti-vaccine movement.

Lucky for us, they only attack proto-humans. Let me explain: proto-humans look like humans and are part of our society, but what differentiates us from them is that they are very dumb. I repeat: very stupid. However, as they are disguised as humans, some reach high positions and others even have a doctorate.

If Brazil had a majority of proto-humans, the scenario would be catastrophic. Vaccination against Covid would not have been so broad and we would be living a 4th wave with everyone intubated (not to use a more realistic and very inelegant word from my native language, Carioque).

In any case, carriers of neuron-eating amoebas have already done phenomenal damage: many who have not been vaccinated will get covid. Obvious consequence: serious cases, deaths, hospitals failing to operate on people with cancer, heart attacks, etc. Not to mention the unprecedented strengthening of the criminal anti-vaccination movement. The evidence is the frightening reductions in vaccination rates against measles, infantile paralysis and many other diseases. To make matters worse, there is the possibility that the “Human Neurological Amebiasis Syndrome” reach animal producers. Imagine cows, chickens, pigs without vaccination (each one of them takes a series of vaccines to prevent various diseases, did you know?): they would all die in a matter of days. The consequence would be to have, in addition to a health crisis, a food and economic crisis.

For all that, I make a desperate appeal: let’s fight the neuron-eating amoeba pandemic and the criminal anti-vaccine movement.