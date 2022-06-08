Anitta celebrates her father’s cure after the discovery of lung cancer: “100% cured”

The singer Anitta brought good news this Tuesday (7). After your father Mauro Machadoaffectionately known by the singer’s fans as Painittoreveal that it was with lung cancerthe artist appeared on social media to say that he is already cured.

“I came to tell you that miracles happen, prayers work, the prayers and energies of all of you… So I’m going to tell everyone here: my father is 100% cured! A miracle!”, she celebrated.

In sequence, The singer explained how it all happened: “Early last week, my father suddenly had a stroke and went to the hospital. That was in the middle of the night. I woke up in the morning to the news and I didn’t understand a thing, because he was fine. He is one of those people who examines himself, takes great care of his health, always doing all the exams. Anyway, he had a stroke out of nowhere.” started.

“Then I called Dr. Ludmilla and she began to examine. He was very sick from the stroke, talking very crookedly, etc. And during these tests they discovered lung cancer. And she decided to have the cancer removed immediately. She had a few other little things on her side that she wanted to see what it was. This surgery took place on Sunday night.”she said, explaining why he has been absent from social media in recent days.

“100% cured”

In sequence, Anitta stressed that her father is cured and will soon be discharged from the hospital. “And it all worked out. The surgery went as we expected and the next step was to know the biopsy of the other things that were next door, to know if there was metastasis. And it didn’t. It’s cured. 100%. He is leaving the hospital now and will continue to be observed, however, a miracle.”she said, that made his thanks to the fans and orixás.

Lung cancer diagnosis

Earlier, the artist’s father commented on the discovery of lung cancer and said he was waiting for the biopsy result. “A short summary of tense days. Pressure days 15 by 20”he wrote in his Instagram Stories. In the image, Mauro posted a print of a summary where reveals the health problems he has faced in recent weeks.

“I’ve been panting for months. Sinusitis? Covid? Lung? Fatigue and doubts. I did tests, exams, cured some. But always bad. I did some candomblecist acts to find out”, added Mauro Machado, who is from Candomblé. Recently, he even posted an image of Omulu, orixá who in religion is considered the lord of diseases and healing.

in your post, Anitta’s father also talked about the stroke he had during a trip to São Paulo. “In SP for a routine exam. I had a blood pressure spike and had a stroke. reasons? I took exams. Lung cancer. stroke Surgery and hope biopsy”he wrote.

Anitta’s father talks about his health problems (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Anitta’s father underwent delicate surgery

Last Monday (6), Anitta told fans that his father had undergone a delicate surgery. Despite the moments of tension, she said she had good news.

“Today is a more positive day for us after a night of much prayer. After the first phase was exactly as the doctors needed it to be, my father asked me to send this photo thanking you for the prayer network you all made yesterday”she wrote.

“We chose not to say anything before because everything happened very suddenly and I had a delicate surgery ahead of me. Today we woke up with good answers and we just have to say thank you. God of the impossible and miracles. Thank you for everyone’s love”added the artist.

