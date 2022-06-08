Approved! EU makes USB-C standard universal and Apple needs to adapt iPhone

European Union parliamentarians approved, this Tuesday (7), the bill that obliges all manufacturers that have representation on the continent to use the USB-C connection as the universal standard.

The rule applies not only to smartphones, but also to other devices such as tablets, cameras, headsets, consoles, e-readers and more. In a press release, the European Parliament said that the law goes into effect “until autumn 2024”.

The rapporteur of the text in the European Parliament, Alex Agius Saliba, said:

Today we have made the common charger a reality in Europe. European consumers have long been frustrated with multiple chargers piling up with each new device. Now they will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics.

The European Union’s next step is to legislate to standardize wireless chargers and even fast-charging technologies. Of course, the measure directly affects Apple, but the EU text left an interesting gap:

the rules only apply to devices “that are rechargeable via a wired cable”, meaning that a device that only charges wirelessly would not need to be equipped with a USB-C port.

It is worth remembering that the new European Union rule also opens doors for manufacturers to sell their devices without a charger in the box.