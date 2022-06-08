Approved! EU makes USB-C standard universal and Apple needs to adapt iPhone

Update (06/07/22) – JB
European Union parliamentarians approved, this Tuesday (7), the bill that obliges all manufacturers that have representation on the continent to use the USB-C connection as the universal standard.
The rule applies not only to smartphones, but also to other devices such as tablets, cameras, headsets, consoles, e-readers and more. In a press release, the European Parliament said that the law goes into effect “until autumn 2024”.
The rapporteur of the text in the European Parliament, Alex Agius Saliba, said:
Today we have made the common charger a reality in Europe. European consumers have long been frustrated with multiple chargers piling up with each new device. Now they will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics.
The European Union’s next step is to legislate to standardize wireless chargers and even fast-charging technologies. Of course, the measure directly affects Apple, but the EU text left an interesting gap:
the rules only apply to devices “that are rechargeable via a wired cable”, meaning that a device that only charges wirelessly would not need to be equipped with a USB-C port.
It is worth remembering that the new European Union rule also opens doors for manufacturers to sell their devices without a charger in the box.
The EU estimates that the new rule could save consumers €250 million a year on “unnecessary charger purchases” and cut around 11,000 tonnes of e-waste annually.
Original text (06/04/22)
After many months of debate, the European Union to vote next Tuesday (7) the law that makes the USB-C connection mandatory on all devices sold in the countries that make up the block.
The meeting at the European Parliament has already been scheduled, and the text of the law came on the agenda this weekend. According to people who have access to parliamentarians, the forecast is that the project will be approved by a large majority.
With this, Apple will be forced to abandon the Lightning connection for good and adopt USB-C on the iPhone and other devices.
In addition, headphones, smart watches and other devices from all manufacturers will also need to use the new standard to achieve block certification.
An interesting curiosity is that the vote should take place the day after Apple officially opens its WWDC 2022 developer conference. Therefore, there are chances that the company will express itself on European legislation and even announce something new involving USB-C.
Apple would hardly adopt the Lightning standard in the rest of the world to use USB-C only in Europe. Therefore, market analysts believe that the company should definitely use the universal connection on the iPhone 15 or simply migrate all its devices to induction charging.
In any case, no changes should happen this year. This is because the previous text of the law provides that technology companies have an adaptation period that runs until mid-2024, but this point can also be modified to accelerate the change.