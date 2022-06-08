Are we living a 4th wave of covid-19? Experts Opinion | coronavirus

Pixabay Positive test for covid-19

Faced with the increase in cases of covid-19 across the country, the population fears entering a new wave of contagions. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has gone through three major peaks of contamination – at the beginning, still in 2020; in 2021, with the arrival of the delta variant, and in early 2022, when the Omicron made the indexes explode again.

Experts reach a consensus when the question is to point out the main reasons for the increase in cases: the abandonment of sanitary measures. There are few regions that still require the use of the mask, and agglomerations are allowed again, such as concerts, parties and football games. Jaime Rocha, infectious disease specialist and professor at the School of Medicine at the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR), says, however, that we will need to wait a little longer to determine what the real scenario is.

“The truth is that we can only assess waves after a period has passed, checking whether there has been a reduction and an increase. The impression one has is of a large increase in the number of mild or moderate cases, and it is believed that this is a combination of the number of people vaccinated and variants. We don’t know how much is due to one thing or another, but with absolute certainty, vaccines were a great transformer of this scenario”, he says.

“So far, we have not seen the explosion of hospitalized cases, (cases) serious or in the ICU. Of course, despite the increase in the number of mild cases, even if a smaller proportion becomes mild, we will have an increase in serious cases. happening in some regions”, he adds.

Igor Thiago, a doctor at the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases of Rio Grande do Norte, recalls that autumn and winter are seasons that facilitate the increase in respiratory infections, whether due to covid-19 or not.

“We are experiencing a seasonal variation in respiratory viruses that always happen at this time of year, from May to July, the coldest time. obviously not vaccinated. Vaccinated people have mild conditions. Some, with comorbidities, have more severe conditions, which need to be hospitalized, but fortunately mortality remains very low, beyond what we could expect”, he comments.

Amid the possibility of contamination by more than one virus, Rocha points to testing as the population’s main weapon at this time, especially at a time when it is possible to receive the result without leaving home.

“People have abandoned masks, care in general, and more than that, as these are milder symptoms, they are often not testing, and without testing, they do not isolate themselves, contaminating several people, and this circuit is perpetuated. to know what lies ahead. The certainty is that we must insist on vaccination, and if the person has any sign of respiratory symptoms, he must be tested. There are several other viruses that circulate in winter, and there is no way to separate one from the other without the test.”

Sanitary specialist Gilberto martin Berguio does not believe that it is possible, largely because of vaccines, that scenes like those of the last two years will be revived. On the other hand, he opines that the pandemic is still far from over, although the vaccine is an important barrier in this fight.

“I believe we are not going to experience moments like the ones we experienced at the peak of the pandemic, because we have a large portion of the population vaccinated, and this is the great barrier to preventing the virus from circulating as intensely as last time. However, the We still have an important part of the population that is not vaccinated, and it is this population that will allow the virus to circulate with less intensity”, he says.

“Those unvaccinated people have a greater field for the progression of the virus. The concern that remains in the air is that as the virus circulates, it finds where to proliferate at will, and every time you have a viral reproduction, there is the risk of a new variant. The big concern is the emergence of a more aggressive variant than the one we currently have in circulation.”

The specialist sees the current moment as a “turning point”, and asks for care on the part of the population.

“I understand that we are experiencing a kind of inflection point. The pandemic is in a process of diminishing, which does not mean a process of closure or completion. It is not over and unfortunately I think it is far from over”, he says.

“The moment is of concern. It is as if we are on a path of fog. There has been a decrease, but it is there ahead, and we do not know if it is a descent that will take us to a plain, or an ascent to a People need to take care of themselves, especially by completing their vaccination coverage. In this way, we prepare, at least, so that in the persistence of the pandemic, it is as less tragic and aggressive as possible.”