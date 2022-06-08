Artists mobilize against the limitation of healthcare plans – 06/08/2022

The ministers of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) today resume a judgment that will define whether the description of diseases and medical procedures that can be covered by health plans, cited by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), is just an exemplary list or an exact quote of the contract obligations. If the second understanding wins, the plans will no longer have a legal duty to treat diseases that are outside the so-called taxing list.

The trial began in September and two ministers have already cast their votes, one for the exhaustive list and the other for the exemplary list (in which the aforementioned diseases would only serve to give an idea of ​​the type of coverage, without the intention of limiting care).

To avoid the limitation of diseases covered by health plans, artists and intellectuals from various areas launched the “Rol Taxativo Mata” campaign. There will be a demonstration at the door of the STJ, where the trial begins at 2 pm, and a video circulates on social media to alert the population, with the participation of Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Paolla Oliveira, Luiza Sonza, Pabblo Vitar, the lawyer and philosopher Silvio Almeida and the comedian Paulo Vieira, among others.

“Ministers will decide whether this list is the minimum or maximum list of what health plans must cover. If it is decided that the list is exhaustive, health plans will have full permission to refuse surgeries, therapies, procedures, medications and other things that are not foreseen”, says the text read in the video. “Even if you have a medical order, even if your life depends on it, even if the life of the one you love depends on it.”

In the action, the health plans argue that the taxing role provides companies with legal certainty and allows the agreements to practice more affordable prices.