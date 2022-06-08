Asphyxiated by the SUS table, hemodialysis clinics ask for help not to stop – Cities

“Materials are imported and the deficit is almost R$ 80 per procedure”, says doctor

Patient undergoing hemodialysis treatment. (Photo: kisie Ainoã)

Calls from satellite clinics, hemodialysis services from the private sector, but associated with the SUS (Unified Health System), led to a request for help from the state government. The clinics ask for co-financing from the SES (State Health Department) and the city halls so as not to interrupt the service. The service is funded by the federal government.

The justification is that the average remuneration of R$ 200 for hemodialysis paid by the SUS does not cover the expenses. Currently, Mato Grosso do Sul has 2,022 patients who depend on blood filtration to survive. The hard routine of chronic kidney disease already includes weekly trips for hundreds of kilometers. The state has eight satellite clinics.

“Following models from Rio de Janeiro and Santa Catarina, the clinics are raising public awareness. In terms of business, they are not sustainable and there may be a situation of not receiving more patients or closing sectors to reduce expenses. The materials are imported and the deficit is almost R$ 80 per procedure”, says the president of SinMed MS (Union of Doctors of Mato Grosso do Sul), Marcelo Santana Silveira.

Also according to the nephrologist, the patient who arrives at the hospital with kidney problems that require the procedure begins hemodialysis on site, but then, the most appropriate is to do the treatment in an out-of-hospital environment. “Because it increases the risk of nosocomial infection in already debilitated patients.”

The doctor warns of the rise of kidney problems, triggered by diseases very common to Brazilians, such as diabetes and hypertension. Another danger to the kidneys lies in the excessive use of anti-inflammatories. Marcelo says that the projection is that a city with 100,000 inhabitants, for example, will have 120 new patients on dialysis each year.

The President of Abrec MS (Chronic Renal Benefit Association), Maria Aparecida Arroyo, says that the lag came over five years. In January 2017, the SUS readjusted the service by 8.47%. In January 2022, the index was 46%. However, it does not cover the increase in expenses for the period.

While a catheter costs R$300 for the clinic, the SUS pays R$80. In the case of a long-term catheter, the cost is R$1,200, but with remuneration of R$430.

“There are many patients with the regulation asking for a vacancy, but there is no way to attend. Patients feel the desperations of clinics,” she says. In the treatment, chronic kidney patients spend up to four hours in the machine that filters the blood, three times a week.

The State Department of Health reports that it met last week with the clinics that provide the Unified Health System and that it evaluates the proposal for co-financing in the provision of hemodialysis service in the state.

According to the SES, more than two thousand patients are treated by hemodialysis services in the municipalities of Campo Grande, Coxim, Aquidauana, Costa Rica, Dourados, Ponta Porã, Corumbá, Três Lagoas, Bataguassu and Paranaíba.