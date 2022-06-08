Auction has two iPhones 12 Pro Max for R$ 5 thousand: here’s how to participate

See how to participate in the new Federal Revenue Auction!

The IRS frequently holds an auction of items seized in its operations. Among the products are smartphones, video games and other electronics.

The organ’s next auction will be held in Fortaleza (CE), from June 13 to 22, and will feature Xiaomi devices, iPhones, smartwatches and also a Nintendo Switch.

lots

The IRS makes lots available that can have one product or even thousands of items. For example, batches 166 to 174 contain iPhones 11 and 12. Starting bids between R$1,500.00 (iPhone 11) and R$5,000.00 (two iPhone 12 Pro Max).

In addition, it is also possible to purchase, through lot 20, two Redmi Note 8, with an initial bid of only R$ 300.00.

Lot 89, with an initial bid of R$ 3,800.00, has very random products, such as sandals, thermoses, children’s clothes and pacifiers.

Lot 14 has an initial bid of R$900.00 and has the Nintendo Switch, a Redmi Note 7, a Redmi Note 8, the Super Mario Party game and a Sony headset.

How to participate in the Federal Revenue Auction?

Although it has attractive prices, participating in Federal Revenue auctions is not simple. To try to buy a lot, the interested party must perform the following steps:

Obtain a digital certificate (purchased separately);

Obtain an access code through the e-CAC Portal;

Access the Federal Revenue website and search for public notice number 0317900/000001/2022;

Submit your proposals.

Both legal entities and individuals can participate in the auction, as long as they are over 18 years of age or emancipated.

Withdrawal of products

The IRS does not ship the product purchased at the auction. Therefore, if the citizen manages to purchase a package, it will be necessary to go to the place indicated by the agency to remove it. Depending on the lot, they are distributed between Fortaleza (CE), Juazeiro do Norte (CE), Imperatriz (MA) and São Luís (MA):

Customs of the Federal Revenue of Brazil in Fortaleza/CE – Lots 01 to 86;

Inspectorate of the Federal Revenue of Brazil at Pinto Martins Airport – Lots 87 to 98;

Pecém Port Complex – São Gonçalo do Amarante/CE – Lots 99 to 125;

Ceará Docks Company – Fortaleza/CE – Lots 126 to 128;

Brazilian Federal Revenue Office in Juazeiro do Norte/CE – Lots 129 to 131;

Federal Revenue Agency of Brazil in Imperatriz/MA – Lots 132 to 153;

Inspectorate of the Federal Revenue of Brazil in São Luis/MA – Lots 154 to 177.

Image: Lili.Q / Shutterstock.com