Bahia Health Department publishes Covid-19 data again after four days | Bahia

The Bahia Department of Health (Sesab) again released data on Covid-19 in the state this Tuesday (7), after four days. In the last 96 hours, 1,543 cases were registered (growth rate of +0.10%) and 996 recovered (+0.07%).

Deaths and cases of Covid-19 in Bahian cities

According to Sesab, the numbers have not been released in recent days because of an instability in the Ministry of Health’s e-SUS Notifica and SivepGripe platform. The secretariat explained that the data are the result of the accumulation of notifications due to failure in the systems and do not represent the total number of cases in the last 24 hours.

Of the 1,551,408 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,519,966 are already considered recovered, 1,494 are active and 29,948 have died.

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 2 deaths. Sesab reported that the data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health system.

This Tuesday’s epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,890,627 discarded cases and 336,220 under investigation.

These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Tuesday.

In Bahia, 63,525 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the complete newsletter, click here or access Business Intelligence.

So far we have 11,605,204 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,691,252 with the second dose or single dose, 5,925,591 with the booster dose and 298,967 with the second booster.

Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 954,267 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 507,513 have also taken the second dose.

Bahia has 456 active beds for the treatment of Covid-19. Of this total, 68 have hospitalized patients, which represents a general occupancy rate of 15%.

Of these beds, 190 are adult ICU beds with an occupancy rate of 12% (22 beds occupied).

In pediatric ICUs, 19 of the 23 vacancies are with patients (83% occupancy). Clinical beds for adults are at 6% occupancy and children’s beds at 33%.

In Salvador, of the 195 active beds, 37 are occupied (19% of general occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 20% and pediatric ICU beds are at 100%.

Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are at 13% occupancy and pediatric beds at 0%.

