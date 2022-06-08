British man with monkeypox vents: ‘No one asked me who I had contact with’ – News

A 35-year-old British man diagnosed with monkey pox is the first person to go public to talk about the disease. In a critique of the UK epidemiological surveillance service, James M. (he declined to have his surname disclosed) told the newspaper daily mail that health authorities neglected his case.

“Nobody asked me who I had contact with. I was told that within 24 hours of my diagnosis someone from the UKHSA [Agência de Segurança da Saúde do Reino Unido] would call me. I called the clinic every day, asking ‘why don’t you call me, I can’t go out and I can’t go to work’. UKHSA is not calling me, someone needs to document this,” he stated.

Contact tracing is pointed out by experts as essential to break the chain of transmission of the virus, by isolating people close to a patient who may show symptoms of the disease.

Certain that he was suffering from an STI (sexually transmitted infection), James, who is homosexual, came to a local clinic in London on May 25 after experiencing “very strange pains” in his lower back, exhaustion, extreme thirst and pain using the toilet.

Still, he was told to stay outside the health unit and not even touch the doorknobs.

“When I arrived at the clinic I was told I should wait outside the main door and call them. They said they would put on PPE [equipamento de proteção individual].”

Doctors, said the patient, did not suspect monkeypox because at that time he did not yet have the classic skin lesions that characterize the disease.

An examination, however, confirmed on May 28 that James had monkeypox.

James said that he later had a fever and back pain, he even called the emergency room, but was told not to go there because it was a weekend and there were no professionals specialized in the disease to attend to him.

He received a letter advising him to remain at home until UKHSA staff got in touch. The isolation period for monkeypox is 21 days.

The patient also said he did not know from whom he may have caught the disease, which already spreads among people with no travel history in the UK.

Regarding James’ statements, the UKHSA told the Daily Mail that it had tried to contact him but was unsuccessful.

England is the country in the world with the highest number of confirmed cases of monkeypox: 287, this Tuesday (7).

The disease initially spread in the social circles of homosexuals, bisexuals and men who have sex with men, which led the UKHSA to issue a warning for these individuals to be aware of symptoms and seek medical attention in case of suspicion.

Generally speaking, monkeypox is not a serious disease. Symptoms improve spontaneously, and there are no sequelae.

However, the rapid spread of the disease has intrigued experts. “The current outbreak is the first time the virus has been transmitted from person to person in England, where travel links to an endemic country have not been identified,” the UKHSA said last week.

Globally, there are already 1,050 confirmed cases – the majority in Europe – in 30 countries.



























