Call of Duty: Mobile – Code List (June 8, 2022)

How to redeem Call of Duty: Mobile codes

As a reminder, here’s how to redeem the above codes to get free items on CoD: Mobile :



–Continues after advertising–

Open Call of Duty: Mobile. Go to the profile section in the top left corner of the main menu. Copy the UID from the player’s profile. Access the Call of Duty: Mobile Redemption Center. Paste the UID you copied, as well as the Redemption Code, into the appropriate boxes. Enter Captcha for verification and click Submit button.

Play Call Of Duty: Mobile

if you are a fan of Call Of Duty and want to take your passion to your mobile, do not hesitate to download Call Of Duty: Mobile a game developed by Activision and TiMi Studios by Tencent Games for the Android and iOS platform.