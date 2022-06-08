Call of Duty: Mobile – Code List (June 8, 2022)

How to redeem Call of Duty: Mobile codes
As a reminder, here’s how to redeem the above codes to get free items on CoD: Mobile :
–Continues after advertising–
- Open Call of Duty: Mobile.
- Go to the profile section in the top left corner of the main menu.
- Copy the UID from the player’s profile.
- Access the Call of Duty: Mobile Redemption Center.
- Paste the UID you copied, as well as the Redemption Code, into the appropriate boxes.
- Enter Captcha for verification and click Submit button.
Play Call Of Duty: Mobile
if you are a fan of Call Of Duty and want to take your passion to your mobile, do not hesitate to download Call Of Duty: Mobile a game developed by Activision and TiMi Studios by Tencent Games for the Android and iOS platform.
The game has maps battle royale with capacity for up to 100 players. As with the console version, you can choose to play alone, in pairs or in teams of up to 4 players. As for weapons, absolutely all of them are taken from games in the Call Of Duty saga.
In fact, the most popular ones come from Black Ops, Modern Warfare and Advance Warfare . In addition, these weapons allow you to unlock the gold camouflage. Damascus camouflage and platinum camouflage are also available.
You will also enjoy reading:
Before finishing the post, you can see other game posts here!
Now go back to CoD: Mobile and look for your loot in the inbox. We hope that the Call of Duty: Mobile code list has served you well, good luck!
Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!