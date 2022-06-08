‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ is announced and arrives on October 28 | games

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” is the new game in Activision’s popular first-person shooter franchise that arrives October 28 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC via Battle.net and Steam services. The official announcement this Wednesday (8) shows that the sequel to the 2019 game (a reboot of the 2007 title) focuses on bringing online multiplayer missions and matches based on current conflicts, unlike the last two games in the franchise.

In Brazil, the game will be sold exclusively in digital format. Like previous versions, it will be fully localized to Portuguese.

For PlayStation and Xbox consoles, the Cross-Gen version comes at a suggested price of R$329.90; the Vault Edition comes to the suggested price of R$449.90. For PC (prices are the same on Battle.net and Steam), the Standard version has a suggested price of R$ 299.90; the Vault Edition, on the other hand, reaches the suggested price of R$419.90.

Although it is a direct sequel to the 2019 game, it is not a remake of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2”, released in 2009 — the g1 rated the game at the time.

“We want to make the best ‘Call of Duty’ ever released with the best graphics and reimagined possibilities,” Rodrigo Pérez, Franchise Manager, told g1. “[Em relação ao game anterior]we improved the enemies’ Artificial Intelligence, the visuals are revolutionary and we created a unified technology, which will be extended to the next games in the series and also to the [battle royale] ‘Warzone'”.

1 of 5 Ghost character is back in ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ — Photo: Handout/Activision Ghost character is back in ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ — Photo: Handout/Activision

There’s also the promise of brand new content coming after launch like new maps, modes, seasonal events and community celebrations.

The g1 accompanied a presentation made by members of the development studio of this new “Call of Duty”, the Infinity Ward, in which the news of the title were presented. In the game’s Campaign mode, players will accompany Task Force 141 in a Campaign mode with missions carried out around the world. The promise is to be able to play alone or in a group online. The “Warzone” mode, one of the most popular battle royales of the moment alongside “Fortnite” and “Free Fire”.

In 2019, when the studio presented the reboot of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare”, the bet was on seeking a realism that was not possible due to the existing technology when the first of the series arrived, in 2007. They were called back to the Infinity Ward veterans of the first game and the team traveled to locations that would be used for photogrammetry of houses, vehicles, furniture, and anything else that could be used. This allowed that game to have the “real” that the team was looking for. In fact, the development team claims that it was the first game that managed to simulate the use of night vision goggles. In previous games, the presentation of this element was just a green filter.

Three years later, for “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II”, the team used the same resources, but managed to improve the technology using gimmicks that at the time were not as popular on consoles and PC. The ray tracing (Ray Tracing), a feature that simulates in real time the way in which light rays illuminate the environment and reflect on the scenery and objects, is present on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PCs with current video. Combined with textures in very high definition (4K resolution), the game delivers environments, characters, weapons and situations closer to the real thing.

2 of 5 ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ uses modern technologies to take realism to the maximum on consoles and PC — Photo: Handout/Activision ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ uses modern technologies to bring realism to the maximum on consoles and PC – Photo: Disclosure / Activision

The team also invested in exploring the water. In games, the element is complicated to reproduce. It requires a lot of computational power and the result can be far from what the public expects. For “CoD: Modern Warfare II,” the job was to get players to use water to their advantage. “Water impacts gameplay as well as the weather,” says Pérez. The player will be able to dive in order to not be identified by enemies and also use stealth to eliminate them.

But not everything is an advantage. The water lens effect hinders the player’s vision, who will need to aim even more accurately to hit opponents in both Campaign and Multiplayer modes. Also, shots fired from the water to the outside are realistically simulated: the bullet loses speed and, to kill a soldier, several shots are needed — with the same weapon out of the water, one shot is enough.

In addition to night skirmishes and water missions, vehicles gained more importance. You’ll be able to drive cars, for example, that take you to other points in the missions.

Another point much worked on by developers in the last three years was Artificial Intelligence. In addition to enemies reacting more convincingly to the player’s attacks and strategies, whether seeking protection or going after reinforcements, the main character’s own companions are now smarter. In previous games, at the beginning of a mission, for example, you follow soldiers to the battleground. However, his movement was unlikely, as he didn’t seem preoccupied with his surroundings, as a sole would normally be.

3 of 5 New ‘Call of Duty’ brings back a fictional war setting in the current era — Photo: Disclosure/Activision New ‘Call of Duty’ again brings a fictional war setting in the current era — Photo: Disclosure / Activision

In “Modern Warfare II”, your companions will be worried about everything: with every corner, window or corner where the opponent might be hiding. During combat, they will be behind cover, looking to find the best point of support for the attack. In the demonstration that the g1 watched, this question worked very well. It remains to be seen whether the final version of the game will feature these features.

One of the most prominent features in the first “Modern Warfare”, the Gunsmith mode (“Gunsmith” in the English version) returns with even more features. It allows each weapon to be customized according to the player’s will and need. In the new game, there are even more details and features such as optical sights, larger capacity cartridges, supports and whatever else the weaponry has in the real world can be added. However, it is worth mentioning that each prop brings an advantage and a disadvantage to combat. Settings can be used both in Campaign and in online matchmaking.

Another point to note is that the game was presented in the highest quality version (PC, Xbox Series and PS5). PS4 and Xbox One versions not shown. It remains to be seen whether the platforms of the past generation, weaker than the current ones, will be able to reproduce this same level of graphic realism and Artificial Intelligence.

4 of 5 Details of the characters in the scene within the game of ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ — Photo: Disclosure / Activision Details of the characters in the scene within the game of ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ — Photo: Disclosure / Activision

As the largest market in Latin America (Mexico is considered North America), Brazil is important to Activision and the launch of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” is one of the most important of the year.

“The community [de “Call of Duty”] is very strong in Brazil. We want to further engage players for this release. Therefore, we bring the game fully localized to Portuguese with the same quality as the previous works in the series”, explains Pérez.

The franchise manager explains that the technology developed for this title and which will extend to “Warzone” and also to future games is designed to further strengthen the community and the series’ identity with it.