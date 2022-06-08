Children under 16 with symptoms of acute hepatitis should be seen urgently

All children up to 16 years of age with clinical manifestations suggestive of acute hepatitis, such as nausea, anorexia, vomiting, or jaundice, or with non-specific symptoms such as abdominal pain and diarrhea, should be seen in the hospital urgently.

According to the guidance released this Tuesday by the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) on suspected cases of acute hepatitis of unknown etiology in pediatric age, nonspecific manifestations such as abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, with more than a week of evolution and severe prostration may coexist with respiratory symptoms and fever.

In the context of hospital care, in the presence of a child with the clinical manifestations described above and which raise suspicion of hepatitis, laboratory investigation should be initiated with, among other analyses, complete blood count, coagulation study (INR), in the area of ​​biochemistry, indicators such as blood glucose, urea, creatinine, ionogram, total and direct bilirubin, as well as should be done blood culture, if you have a fever.

Since the information resulting from the ongoing investigation in the countries that reported cases is still limited, with enteric adenoviruses having been indicated as a possible agent involved, the DGS recommends, in the community, the reinforcement of protective measureso such as hand hygiene (supervision in younger children) and respiratory etiquette, aeration and/or ventilation of interior spaces, frequent cleaning and/or disinfection of surfaces in the presence of cases of acute gastroenteritis or respiratory infection.

In health facilities, contact precautionary measures are recommended for suspected or probable cases in case of respiratory symptoms, “in compliance with the rules established for infection control by the Program for the Prevention and Control of Infections and Antimicrobial Resistance (PPCIRA)” , adds the DGS.

To promote the identification of suspected cases and ensure their investigation, the DGS defined as probable cases those that refer to children aged 16 years or younger with symptoms susceptible to being acute hepatitis and not confirmed as hepatitis A and E and with serum aminotransferase values ​​greater than 500 IU/L (aspartate aminotransferase (AST) or alanine aminotransferase (ALT)) as of October 1, 2021.

It will also be identified as probable cases those that have an epidemiological link to a person of any age with acute hepatitis (not hepatitis AE) who is in close contact with a case considered probable, since October 1, 2021.

If the hospital laboratory of the institution where the child is receiving healthcare cannot carry out some of these analyses, the samples should be sent to the Instituto Nacional de Saúde Doutor Ricardo Jorge (INSA), accompanied by the respective request and term of responsibility, indicates the DGS. .

In the presence of a probable case“health professionals in the health system must report the case to the territorially competent Health Authorities”, through SINAVEmed (National Epidemiological Surveillance System), selecting the disease “Hepatitis of unknown etiology in pediatric age”, insists the DGS.

After notification, it will be up to the territorially competent health authority to carry out the epidemiological inquiry, says the guideline, adding that probable cases or cases with an epidemiological link will be reported by the DGS to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and to the World Organization. of Health (WHO), “contributing to ongoing international research”.

THE DGS also says that health professionals “should inform parents about the rarity of this condition”clarifying the need to investigate it, the clinical manifestations that should lead to the search for health care, as well as where to go.

Cases in Europe and around the world

On May 31, 2022, the ECDC and WHO Europe published an epidemiological bulletin reporting 305 cases of acute hepatitis of unknown etiology in children aged 16 years and younger in 17 countries of the WHO European region, of which 15 were reported in Portugal. .

According to the DGS, the 15 suspected cases reported in Portugal until June 3, 2022, in children aged between four months and 16 years, occurred between November 2021 and May 31, 2022. The clinical picture of these children has evolved favorably.

The other countries in the WHO European region that reported cases by the end of May were the United Kingdom (155), Italy (29), Spain (34), the Netherlands (14), Belgium (14), Sweden (9), Ireland (8 ), Denmark (7), Greece (5), Norway (5), Poland (3), Cyprus (2), France (2), Austria (2), Bulgaria (1), Republic of Moldova (1), Serbia (1).

The total number of reported cases worldwide was 621, including 14 deaths reported in Indonesia (6), United States (5), Ireland (1), Mexico (1) and Palestine (1).

