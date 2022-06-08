07 Jun 2022 – 10:33 am Per Ricardo Rabuske City Hall issues note on police operation at Massaranduba Hospital – Credit: PF Disclosure

After the Federal Police operation carried out in Massaranduba, during the morning of this Tuesday (7), the City Hall released a note of clarification.

Operation “Esculapio”, which investigates possible embezzlement of federal public resources in the health area.

According to a note released to the press this Tuesday morning (7), the Municipality of Massaranduba clarifies that the search and seizure warrant was carried out at the João Schreiber Municipal Hospital, with the collection of documents related to the services provided by the entity that manages the hospital.

The note also highlights that the investigation has been taking place since 2014 in other municipalities in the region.

Check out the full note:

On the morning of this Tuesday, June 7th, Federal Police agents with the support of the Comptroller General of the Union, were at the João Schreiber Municipal Hospital, in the municipality of Massaranduba, fulfilling the search and seizure warrant of documents related to the services provided by the entity that manages the hospital. This investigation has been taking place since 2014 in other municipalities in the region. The municipality of Massaranduba is available to collaborate with the control bodies, based on the public interest. This municipal administration values ​​transparency and fairness in the application of public resources.

In addition to Massaranduba, the investigation takes place in the cities of Blumenau, Ibirama, Itapema, Taió, Benedito Novo and Rio dos Cedros, where 14 search and seizure warrants are carried out at various addresses.

The investigations began with an inspection report prepared by the Comptroller General of the Union, which identified, in agreements signed between the city hall of the northern region of Santa Catarina and a social assistance entity, indications of receipt for services not performed, between the years 2014 and 2014. 2016. Due to the adjustments, the contracted entity would provide general medical and orthopedic services, however, it promoted the subcontracting of companies from the same economic group, also charging for accreditation, inspection, consulting, advisory activities, among others, that were not duly substantiated and with indications of non-execution. A similar procedure would also have occurred in agreements signed by the same entity with another city hall in the northern region of Santa Catarina in the same period from 2014 to 2016.

In a second investigative procedure, supported by a report from the Public Ministry of Accounts of the State of Santa Catarina, after analyzing the rendering of accounts of another social assistance entity, responsible for the provision of medical and hospital services in another municipality in the region, evidence of connection emerged. between those involved and charging for services of the same nature, also with suspected non-performance, between 2018 and 2020.

The amounts resulting from charges for the services under investigation reach approximately R$ 3 million.

