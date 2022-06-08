City Hall will fire doctors Dr Daniel and Dr Adriana Cardoso in Americana

Dr. Daniel said he received the news of his dismissal by his lawyer and denies having threatened or assaulted the former president of Fusame (Photo: TodoDia Arquivo)

Public servants, doctors Dr. Daniel Cardoso (who is also a councilor for the PDT) and his wife, pediatrician Adriana Cardoso will be exonerated by the Municipality of Americana after an investigation pointed out the occurrence of verbal and physical aggression to the then president of Fusame (Fundação de Saúde de Americana), Douglas Magalhães Ferreira . The doctors were informed of their exoneration from the municipal health network this Monday (6).

In early January, the two got into a fight inside the Dr. Waldemar Tebaldi with the former president of Fusame. Amid threats of aggression, recorded on video that circulated on social media, the case ended up in the police, where a report was registered.

Dr. Daniel said he received the news of his dismissal by his lawyer and denies having threatened or assaulted the former president of Fusame. “I don’t agree with this decision because I didn’t attack anyone. I’m not surprised because I know there is political persecution. There was no aggression. He (Douglas Magalhães) wanted to attack my wife and I told him to attack me. I was there to defend my wife, as a husband, and she was doing her role as a doctor”, defends the councilor.

Daniel claims that the decision to dismiss him was taken by an investigation carried out by the Executive “in a partial way” and that his lawyer will file a lawsuit against the dismissal. “This does not mean that in the labor sphere it will be the same decision. My lawyer will certainly appeal because the Justice is impartial and not partial as this decision was”, fired Dr. Daniel.

On May 27, Mayor Chico Sardelli (PV) signed a document dismissing the appeals presented by Dr Daniel and Adriana and received a conclusive report that opined for the dismissal of both.

The report awaits the position of the Municipality of Americana.