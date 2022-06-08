City of SP monitors 26-year-old woman with suspected monkeypox | Sao Paulo

The City of São Paulo monitors the health status of a 26-year-old woman hospitalized with suspicion of having contracted monkeypox.

According to Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), the patient is doing well. Relatives and people who live close to the woman are also monitored by the municipal management so that, in case of confirmation of the diagnosis, there is a mapping of the contamination.

This Monday (6), the state government had already confirmed that a case was being investigated in the capital.

In a note, the management of Rodrigo Garcia said that “at the moment, the state Epidemiological Surveillance Center (CVE) and the city of São Paulo are investigating a patient to rule out any hypothesis of the disease”.

Brazil There are no confirmed cases of the disease so far.. In a note released this Monday (6), the Ministry of Health reported that seven cases are under investigation.

The states of Santa Catarina, Ceará, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo each have one suspected case, and there are still two cases under monitoring in Rondônia.

According to the folder, the patients “continue isolated and in recovery, being monitored by the health surveillance teams. The investigation of the cases is in progress and collection will be made for laboratory analysis”.

The initial symptoms of monkeypox are often fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen glands (lymph nodes), chills, and exhaustion.

“After the incubation period [tempo entre a infecção e o início dos sintomas]the individual begins with a nonspecific manifestation, with symptoms we see in other viruses: fever, malaise, tiredness, loss of appetite, prostration”, explains Giliane Trindade, virologist and researcher at the Department of Microbiology at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.