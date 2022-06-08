Covid-19 and the risk of thrombosis; understand the relationship between diseases







Thrombosis Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

Covid-19 cases are on the rise again in Brazil: the moving average has risen by 36% in the last fortnight alone. Among the causes of this increase, experts cite the loosening of security protocols, in particular the non-mandatory mask. Cold and non-vaccination can also impact.

It is important to point out that full vaccination (with all available doses) is essential to avoid more serious Covid-19. However, the vaccine is not enough to prevent the emergence of new variants. The increase in contamination rates has proved to be a great danger, as it can cause new strains and, thus, unknown consequences of the disease.

How can Covid-19 cause thrombosis?

Scientific studies carried out since the beginning of the pandemic have already pointed out some of the main problems caused by Covid-19 in the body. The lung is the organ most affected by the virus, but the functioning of the whole body can be largely affected. In some cases, Covid-19 can cause serious thrombosis. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to the body’s signals, even if they are subtle.

“Some research has already given strong indications that Covid is a vascular disease and its complications are a result, precisely, of injuries caused to blood vessels, both in occlusions and in inflammatory processes. And this, in fact, increases the risk of thrombosis”, explains vascular doctor Dr. Gustavo Marcatto.

According to the specialist, and recent studies in the area, sars-cov-2 causes inflammation in the circulatory system, as the body tries, in a disorderly way, to fight the invader. When ‘healing the wound left by the virus’, excess blood clotting is common, which clogs the veins and causes thrombosis, as Dr. Gustav.

The doctor reveals that thrombosis occurs at two levels: in the leg veins, leading to discomfort, pain, and swelling; and also at the systemic level, which is more serious and can lead to death. “When the thrombus (clot) breaks off, it travels through the entire circulation. In most cases, due to the anatomy of the heart’s circulation, this thrombus ends up in the lung causing pulmonary embolism, one of the most serious complications of thrombosis, since that can cause death”, warns the vascular doctor.

Deep vein thrombosis

The Doctor. Gustavo explains that when the clot appears in the leg vein, the condition is called deep vein thrombosis. “The blood becomes thicker, viscous and this stimulates blood clotting, forming a kind of ball there, leading to thrombosis”, he says.

post-covid tinnitus

If you’ve ever caught Covid-19 and today you hear persistent ringing in your ear, it’s important to be alert. According to the doctor, cases of post-Covid deafness or tinnitus are the result of artery thrombosis located in the ear nerve. “This nerve loses irrigation and can no longer work, causing the patient to lose hearing as a result,” adds Gustavo.

“With the pandemic, we are often seeing an increase in deep vein thrombosis and in other places in the body, such as the lung. Some people even lose their hearing, all because of the thrombosis caused by Covid”, concludes the specialist.

Source: Dr. Gustavo Marcatto, vascular physician.