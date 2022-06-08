Covid-19 bulletin: one death recorded and 13 new cases this Tuesday – Vitória da Conquista City Hall

Thirteen new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Vitória da Conquista this Tuesday (7). Also according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Municipal Health Department (SMS), there are 44,842 histories of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of this total, 44,125 patients are already recovered, and another 23 are still in recovery. There are still 97 cases awaiting final classification (clinical-epidemiological and/or laboratory investigation).

One death was recorded today, adding up to 694 so far. This is a 40-year-old man with immunosuppression, resident of the Recanto dos Pássaros neighborhood. He was admitted to the General Hospital of Vitória da Conquista on May 23 and died on June 1.

Bed occupation – Two patients are hospitalized in clinical beds in the municipality due to Covid-19. In total, Vitória da Conquista provides 40 SUS beds for the treatment of the disease.

Check out the full newsletter.

Notification – The Municipal Health Department provides an online channel for notification of suspected cases, Notifica Covid-19, so that citizens can self-register for monitoring.

There is also the SMS Call Center, which serves the central number 3429-3450 and works from 8 am to 6 pm, answering the population’s doubts about Covid-19 and assisting people with suspicious symptoms.