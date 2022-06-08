Diabetes, chronic pain and other health issues that affect your skin – 07/06/2022

It itches, itches, flakes, burns, lumps, cracks, stains, infects, weakens — that’s when your cells don’t rebel, multiplying non-stop and generating a tumor. Many people’s skin suffers from very modern factors, ranging from climate change to the hijacking of sleeping hours. And not just that.

Some diseases, which have become more frequent these days, also account for an explosion of skin problems. In the United States alone, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, they affect close to 85 million individuals.

“The skin is the border between two worlds, the inside of the human body and the external environment. And it is constantly influenced by everything that happens both inside and outside”, says dermatologist Adriana Vilarinho, who yesterday he released the book “Saúde à Flor da Pele” by Academia publishing house, with which I contributed to the organization. Reading provokes a reflection on the way we live life – which goes far beyond appearances.

If you ask the doctor for a definition of beautiful skin, by now I know by heart what the answer will be. “It’s healthy skin,” he will return. It seems like an overly simple answer, until you understand that you can’t find it in a jar of cream and that you need to look at your body from head to toe.

the stress

Anxiety at heights and endless worries make the organism appeal to the primitive physiological reaction it used to escape a ferocious animal and run into its cave. Peripheral vessels constrict so that the circulation is more directed to the muscles, preparing them to take off. “Given what the nervous system sees as a case of life or death, sending blood to the skin is no longer a priority”, says Adriana.

It is difficult to say to what extent this would favor dermatological problems or skin aging — although, then, we can deduce that, at the very least, tense muscles can mark the expression.

What is known is that as the stress level rises, the growth hormone, released by the thyroid, tends to fall. “And he is largely responsible for skin renewal day after day”, explains the dermatologist. Hence the reason why fatigue is literally on the face, downcast, of those who face a strenuous journey.

“Stress hormones, such as cortisol, also affect our ability to defend against a series of diseases, including skin diseases”, Adriana recalls. “High cortisol, on top of that, stimulates the sebaceous glands. That’s why some people, when they feel very anxious about an event, wake up with a pimple on their face.”

In addition to increasing oiliness, stress has been shown to induce the release of inflammation-related substances. “That’s why it doesn’t just have to do with acne. Every dermatologist knows that more stressful periods aggravate inflammatory diseases, such as rosacea and psoriasis”, says Adriana.

In fact, science estimates that more than 40% of skin manifestations are influenced by psychic issues. And therefore, it would be useless to look in the mirror without seeing yourself inside to take good care of them too.

chronic pain

Stress, however, is not only associated with emotional conditions: “Any disease capable of causing chronic pain also leads to an exaggerated production of cortisol and such inflammatory molecules”, Adriana notes.

To make matters worse, many problems that cause unrelenting pain — which is already stressful — have inflammation behind them, increasing the amount of substances capable of triggering or worsening skin irritations. “If any part of the body constantly hurts, the skin suffers with it”, Adriana used to say.

In this case, painkillers can mask the discomfort, but do not resolve the inflammation. The problem at the root of it all needs to be addressed or controlled, of course, if one wants to see the skin improve.

Insomnia

Rest hours must be respected. “It is during sleep that the body secretes substances that repair tissues, especially growth hormone”, says the dermatologist, who is in favor of the habit of going to bed earlier because of this.

“The peak of release of this hormone occurs in the beginning of the morning, but, attention, that’s when you’ve been sleeping for a few hours. If you go to bed at 2 in the morning, even if you can wake up later and rest for the famous eight hours, this release will no longer be the same”, guarantees Adriana. That is, you will lose the timing of the biological clock to renew your skin.

digestive problems

According to Adriana, those who have a digestion problem probably don’t eat well or don’t take advantage of the nutrients in their meals. “And their adequate contribution would be fundamental for the health of the skin”, she assures. Therefore, still, the doctor makes the alert: “Restrictive and fashionable diets also have their price in dermatology.”

By the same logic, a digestive problem that is not so common, but that is reflected in the skin, is the insufficiency of the lipase enzyme, which would break down the fat molecules in meals to be absorbed in the intestine. When this is the case, the person feels full when nibbling a pastel or trying any dish with a little more oil. “The skin, then, is usually much drier”, says Adriana. “That’s because the body does not take advantage of the fat in food and it, in portions without exaggeration, is equally important.”

When ultra-processed foods replace fruits, vegetables, vegetables and whole grains — in short, when homemade food is not served at the table — then everything goes awry. “Not only because of the excess of salt, fat and sugars in these products, but because a diet full of them unbalances the gut microbiota”, explains the doctor. Several studies have already been published relating this imbalance, known as dysbiosis, to autoimmune skin diseases.

Diabetes

Mycoses or frequent bacterial infections should make the doctor, in the opinion of Adriana Vilarinho, suspect diabetes and ask for tests to rule out the suspicion. “High blood glucose usually causes these repeat infections,” she justifies. “And, if the individual knows that he has diabetes, they give away that he is not controlling his blood glucose properly.”

Easy to understand: overdose of sugar in the bloodstream affects the vessels. And, in general, those that are thinner, such as those that supply the skin, are the first to be harmed. There, not only nutrients and oxygen are lacking, which would be brought by the current of the blood: the defense cells also do not quickly reach the region where an injury happened.

“In this way, any injury serves as an opportune opening for the growth of bacteria and other harmful agents”, concludes Adriana. Therefore, skin lesions in people with uncontrolled diabetes deserve all the care. Especially because in them – once again because of the difficulty that blood has to reach – the healing processes tend to be slower.

And even without any wounds, fungi can feast. “Diabetes have more chilblains and other mycoses than the average population”, says Adriana.

More serious, however, is that high glucose is toxic to the nerves. “When they start to get damaged, the person experiences a generalized itching or prickling sensation,” she warns.

The loss of sensitivity that follows is dangerous: the subject can be injured and not realize it, while the lesion becomes infected. An ingrown toenail is only likely to be noticed when it turns into a festering sore.

“To complete, in the body with diabetes, the lack or insufficiency of insulin, the hormone produced by the pancreas that would make glucose enter the cells, affects the growth of skin cells called keratinocytes”, says Adriana. Result: loss of vigor, as if the person were a few years older.

Obesity

“In those who are overweight, the secretion of the sebaceous glands is more intense, hence the risk of proliferation of microbes is also greater”, explains the dermatologist.

Body fat, in turn, forms a kind of thermal insulator that makes it difficult to exchange heat with the environment and, to compensate, the skin sheds more sweat. The issue is that the double sebum and sweat accumulates in areas of folds, such as the groin, and can create diaper rash.

smoking

In addition to the toxins inhaled with cigarettes generating an exorbitant amount of free radicals that will damage cells – and not just those of the skin -, nicotine is a potent vessel constrictor. Once again, it’s that story: as the ones that supply the skin are very thin, it soon suffers from the lack of good oxygenation and nutrients.

The elastic fibers that support this tissue, such as collagen, make this evident. Yes, smoking makes the skin much older. It may be the least of the reasons for someone to quit smoking, but it is still an extra stimulus.