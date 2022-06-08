Diets with too much calorie restriction can be bad for the kidneys – News

Experiments with mice carried out in the USP (University of São Paulo) suggest that the kidneys respond differently from other organs to calorie restricted diets and, in the long run, they may suffer damage.

The line of research is coordinated by a professor at the Institute of Chemistry (IQ-USP) Alicia Kowaltowskiwithin the scope of the Research Center in Redox Processes in Biomedicine (Redoxoma)a Research, Innovation and Dissemination Center (CEPID) of FAPESP.

Recent results have been published in American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology.

Kowaltowski’s group has been dedicated to understanding how dietary changes affect metabolism and modulate the risk of age-related diseases. One of the main focuses is to investigate the effect of caloric restriction on mitochondria – the organelles responsible for providing energy for the functioning of cells.





In previous work, done with mice, it was found that a lower calorie diet improves the functioning of the pancreas and can protect the brain from neuron death associated with diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, epilepsy and cerebrovascular accident (stroke), among others. Benefits for the liver, skin and even stimulation of hair growth have also been observed.

In the most recent study, the researchers compared the kidney mitochondria of rats fed a 40%-calorie diet (without malnutrition) for six months with those of a control group, in which the animals ate freely and remained sedentary. becoming obese.

“That 40% reduction sounds like a lot for a normal human being, but it’s a reduction compared to animals kept in the lab, which eat without limits and are really obese,” says Kowaltowski.

The experiment showed that kidney mitochondria from mice subjected to calorie restriction generate more free radicals – unstable molecules that, in excess, damage cellular structures. This makes the organelles unable to properly control the entry of calcium into their interior, compromising the synthesis of ATP (adenosine triphosphate, the cell’s “fuel”) and leading to cell death.

The study also demonstrated, for the first time, that caloric restriction regulates calcium uptake into mitochondria by modulating the MICU2 protein.

“Interestingly, we have shown the mechanism by which the production of more oxidants causes mitochondria to be less able to retain calcium and become more susceptible to oxidative injury. By correcting this defect with an antioxidant, the mitochondria of animals undergoing caloric restriction revert to those of control animals”, says chemist Julian David Cualcialpud Serna, first author of the article and a FAPESP doctoral fellow.



unexpected result

The kidneys need a lot of energy to filter the blood, and because of their high metabolic activity, they have a lot of mitochondria. However, according to Kowaltowski, there is little research on the effects of caloric restriction on this organ.

“Our group has been looking at calorie restriction and what it does to mitochondria in terms of free radical production and also in terms of their core functions, such as oxidative phosphorylation, which is to generate ATP, and calcium transport. A few years ago, we saw that calorie restriction changes calcium transport in the brain and liver. Now we decided to look at the kidney and we were surprised with the results”, says the teacher.

What surprised the scientists was that, contrary to what happens in other tissues, the kidney mitochondria of lean animals generate more free radicals. In them, the faster uptake of calcium was accompanied by increased production of hydrogen peroxide, a potent oxidant. According to the authors, greater release of hydrogen peroxide increases the propensity to calcium-induced permeability transition, as the process is associated with the oxidation of thiol membrane proteins. The effect was reversed with the use of the antioxidant dithiothreitol.

Known mainly for being part of our bone structure, calcium performs several functions and is essential for the functioning of our body, being found in the soluble form in body fluids, inside and outside cells. It is an important signal in processes such as muscle contraction, cell differentiation and inflammation, among others. Furthermore, it is a central regulator of cellular functions, controlling metabolism in several aspects, for example, by regulating ATP production, glycogen breakdown and the glycolytic pathway. Mitochondria capture and store calcium, maintaining its intracellular concentration at physiological levels.

“Mitochondria can respond to what is happening around them in a number of ways and one of them is through calcium signals. Taken up in small amounts and for short periods of time, calcium activates mitochondria. But, in excess, it leads to mitochondrial damage. And if the mitochondria are damaged, they stop working, stop producing energy for the cell”, explains Serna.

In mitochondria, calcium uptake into the mitochondrial matrix occurs through the mitochondrial uniporter channel (MCU) and is driven by the inner mitochondrial membrane potential, which attracts positively charged species. The MCU is a complex formed by several proteins. One of them is MICU2, which behaves as a negative regulator. That is, in the absence of this protein, calcium enters the mitochondria more quickly.

“What we observed is that in animals under caloric restriction this protein is reduced and there is greater uptake of calcium. This is new, a diet has never been seen to change this protein in a physiological context”, says the researcher.

Thus, the renal mitochondria of calorie-restricted animals take up calcium faster than those of control animals, but are injured first, as their ability to store these ions is reduced. This means that animals under calorie restriction live longer, are healthier in many ways, but in a situation where they are prone to kidney damage for other reasons, having a slightly higher weight may be more favorable.



