Drug approved in Brazil made cancer disappear in all patients

A drug already approved in Brazil by Anvisa surprised the entire scientific community by making colorectal cancer disappear in 100 percent, that is, in all patients.

The treatment was performed in a small group of 12 patients with the monoclonal antibody dostarlimab and in all of them the disease remitted and the positive results were sustained for one year.

“During the median follow-up period of 12 months, no patient received chemoradiotherapy and no patient underwent surgical resection,” reads an excerpt from the US study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine last Sunday, 5.

The subject was debated by the world’s leading oncologists during the annual event of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). The meeting, Chicago, USA, ended this Tuesday, 7.

Tumor disappeared

Dostarlimab is approved in Brazil to treat endometrial cancer, and has not been tested against other types of tumors.

After treatment, tests such as MRI, endoscopic evaluation, digital rectal examination or biopsy showed no evidence of the presence of a tumor.

Patients took the drug intravenously every three weeks for six months.

A year after starting treatment, the tumors disappeared from the exams.

historical research

In an interview with The New York Times, oncologist at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Luiz Diaz Jr., one of the authors of the work, says that the success rate of the research is not common, and it is perhaps the first time that something of the gender is recorded in the history of cancer studies.

About three-quarters of participants experienced mild or moderate side effects, such as fatigue, nausea, itchiness, and allergies.

The study has not yet been completed, and will continue to monitor patients to see if the tumors will not come back.

Other people are yet to be included in the research from now on and the scientists want to test the drug against other types of cancer as well.

With information from Veja