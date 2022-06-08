Edge 30, Moto G82, G62 and G42 in Brazil, WWDC22 highlights and more | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that happened in the last few days in another edition of Duty TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s edition we commented on the launch of POCO C40, rumors about POCO F4, Moto G Go and Edge 2022, launch of Mega Drive Mini 2, highlights of WWDC22 and arrival of new Motorola cell phones in Brazil. Missed any of these news? So keep scrolling down the page to see what happened.

POCO C40 revealed and F4 coming soon





Xiaomi unexpectedly presented the POCO C40, a new entry-level model that features a hitherto little-known platform, large battery and characteristic look of the line. The chipset is a JR510, which according to the data sheet released should have a performance similar to a Helio G35 from MediaTek or Snapdragon 480 from Qualcomm. It also has a 13-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel front camera, a large screen with HD resolution and an even bigger 6,000 mAh battery compatible with 18W charging. The most curious point, besides the hardware, is the software, as it comes with Android 11 under MIUI for POCO instead of a more current version. As might be expected, at least the price is low, with the POCO C40 being sold for now in Vietnam for around 750 reais in direct conversion. A global launch should happen in the next few days. In addition to the POCO C40, the POCO F4 should be presented soon by Xiaomi. The device has gained some images in recent days, showing that it should arrive with a 64-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization. The images also show a circular module inside a rectangular one, similar to the one used in the Redmi K40S, indicating that it may be another renamed version. The POCO F4 does not have a release date set, but it should be presented soon by Xiaomi.

Motorola Edge 2022 and Moto G Go have leaked details





In addition to the various models presented in Brazil, which we will talk about in a moment, Motorola is also preparing the arrival of the Edge 2022 and the Moto G Go, both of which are likely to be restricted to the United States market. The Edge 2022 is expected as a variant of the Edge 30 for North American carriers, bringing 144Hz OLED screen, 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, 13-megapixel ultrawide and 32-megapixel selfies. The battery must be 5,000 mAh. The Moto G Go should be an unprecedented entry-level phone, with a simple look, two rear cameras, a drop-notch front camera and considerable edges around the screen, especially the lower one. The model is expected to have a 6.5-inch screen and Unisoc processor, with Android Go as the operating system. Neither of the two has had a release date confirmed so far.

Sega announces Mega Drive Mini 2





Anyone born before the 2000s is likely to have played Sonic, Altered Beast, Kid Chameleon and other Sega classics on the Mega Drive. Well, betting on nostalgia, Sega announced the arrival of the Mega Drive Mini 2, which as the name says, seeks to be a more compact version of the classic console. The biggest novelty here compared to other re-releases is the possibility of using not only tapes, but also CDs from another classic console: the Sega CD — or Mega CD, as it was also known in some places. The new console will have about 50 classic games, including arcade ports. Some of the most iconic ones are Sonic CD, Shining in the Darkness, Thunder Force 4 and Bonanza Bros, but there was even a new port of the iconic Fantasy Zone, which wasn’t even originally released for the Mega Drive. As the joy of the poor is short-lived, Sega only confirmed the launch of the Mega Drive Mini 2 in Japan, where it will be sold for around 360 reais in direct conversion.

WWDC22 Highlights





Apple held WWDC22, its annual developer conference, on Monday afternoon. As expected, we had the announcement of new versions of iOS, iPadOS, MacOS and WatchOS, in addition to the already speculated presentation of the Apple M2, the brand’s new proprietary chipset, which arrives first in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Starting with systems, the iOS novelty that probably drew the most attention was the total redesign of the lock screen, which is now much more customizable. You can change the arrangement of shortcuts, style the font and even apply effects on photos that change the entire color palette automatically. The notifications part also gained attention, improving the grouping, starting to be displayed from the bottom up and introducing the new concept of live activities, something especially useful for notifications of real-time events such as football matches. Other new features in iOS 16 are the ability to share albums with iCloud, the ability to edit messages sent by iMessage, greater freedom to schedule emails and improvements in visual search. iPadOS, on the other hand, finally gained the concept of windowed apps, something requested since the first version of the software. It’s still not as free as expected, but it should significantly increase productivity when using Apple tablets, even being available a kind of “Apple DeX” when connecting the iPad to an external monitor. MacOS also gained new features focused on productivity, with a special emphasis on the Stage Manager, which automatically organizes open apps on the side of the screen so that the user always has quick access to them, while focusing on what is at the center. The biggest feature presented to Apple computers, however, was the possibility of using the iPhone as a webcam in a simple and integrated way, just opening FaceTime with an iPhone nearby so that the cell phone is used as a camera for the call.

















Apple even showed off a MagSafe-enabled accessory that attaches the iPhone to the MacBook’s body, something that partner manufacturers like Belkin should be exploring. In terms of services, the big news was a new form of Apple Pay that Brazilians know very well. Basically, it is the possibility to pay your purchases in up to four installments, spread over the next six weeks after the purchase. It’s still not our popular “12 interest-free installments” but eventually they get there. In terms of hardware, the star was the Apple M2, which equips the new 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The first of the notebooks is completely new, gaining a renewed look with straight lines, a notch at the top of the screen and an even thinner body, while the second is the same as launched last year, but with an updated chip. The new Apple component has not had so many technical details commented so far, but it is already possible to know that it has the same manufacturing process as its predecessor, being made in 5 nanometers. Still, Apple promises performance improvement in the range of 18% in CPU, 35% in GPU and 40% in neural engine. Other improvements include 50% more bandwidth and up to 24 GIGA of unified memory, which will give more headroom for the brand’s rugged notebooks. The new CPU has 8 cores, while the GPU can go up to 10. The systems already have a beta phase available for developers, and should reach the public in September, just in time for the brand’s next event. The new MacBooks still don’t have a date to arrive in Brazil, but they start to be sold abroad next month.

