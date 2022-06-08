Entities want health plans to cover laboratory tests ordered by nutritionists – News

07/06/2022 – 13:31

Billy Boss/House of Representatives Carreras (on microphone): nutritionist does not want to enter the medical field

Entities representing nutritionists defended this Tuesday (7), in the Chamber of Deputies, changes in legislation to oblige health plan operators to cover laboratory tests requested by nutrition professionals. The debate was promoted by the Consumer Protection Commission.

Today, despite the fact that the law that regulates the profession of nutritionist (8,234/91) provides for the “request of laboratory tests necessary for diet therapy monitoring” of patients, the rule that regulates private health plans in the country (9,656/98) establishes that the coverage of this diagnostic support service depends on the authorization of the physician auditing the plan.

Representing the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), the manager of Assistance Coverage and Incorporation of Health Technologies, Marly Peixoto, explained that the current regulation defined by the agency does not prohibit nutritionists from requesting laboratory tests. However, due to provisions of Law 9.656/98, it also does not oblige the plans to pay for the procedure.

“We do not have any device that prevents the prescription of exams requested by nutritionists, but, according to legal provision, only the exams indicated by a doctor or dentist will have mandatory coverage by health plans”, said Marly Peixoto.

In the case of nutrition, according to her, private health plans may only be required to cover from 6 to 18 consultations with nutritionists per year, depending on the disease.

Deputy Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE), who suggested holding the debate, said that it is not any kind of dispute between doctor and nutritionist. “The nutritionist does not want to enter the medical field, he simply wants to have the right to prescribe tests, and not to prescribe medicine, but to be able, through scientific knowledge, to take better care of his patient with his tool, which is food, said.

Faced with the absence of the representative of the Ministry of Health at the meeting, Carreras said that he will ask for the convening of the Minister of the Ministry, Marcelo Queiroga. The deputy also said that he will propose a draft legislative decree to suspend parts of the health plan law and allow mandatory coverage of the exams requested by nutritionists.

biochemical indicators

In the evaluation of entities that represent nutritionists, laboratory tests are essential to assess the nutritional status of the patient and define or adjust the diet to be followed by him.

“The patient has every right to have adequate treatment, from the most serious diseases to their prevention, which is our main focus, with our main tool, which is food”, said Pedro Lucas Ferreira, who represented the company. National Federation of Nutritionists (FNN) at the public hearing. “Without biochemical tests to guide us, we are left in the dark.”

Ferreira defended the approval of Bill 5881/19, by deputies Weliton Prado (Pros-MG) and Ricardo Izar (Republicans-SP), which amends Law 9,656/98 to expressly include, in the coverage of outpatient care, additional tests requested. by nutritionists.

Director of the Federal Council of Nutritionists (CFN), Manuela Dolinsky reinforced the nutritionist’s role in the prevention of chronic diseases, especially those resulting from obesity, and the importance of laboratory tests as fundamental indicators for patient assessment.

“We need to evaluate nutrients in the blood or urine, depending on the case. How do we measure nutritional status without biochemical assessment?”, he asked. “In addition, several biochemical indicators are also predictive of chronic diseases. How to work in food and nutrition without using biochemical indicator? ”, he maintained.

