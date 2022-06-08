Father Fábio de Melo reveals illness and denies aesthetic procedure after appearing with a swollen face

Last weekend, Father Fábio de Melo caught the public’s attention when he appeared with a very swollen face during his participation in the TV Globo program “Altas Horas”.. Fans of the religious pointed out that he had undergone an aesthetic intervention, and the situation ended up reverberating on social media.

This week, Fábio de Melo tried to dispel the rumors that he would have done facial harmonization and explained what really happened. On Monday (06), he revealed that he suffers from Ménière’s Disease, which causes him to lose hearing in his left ear. The use of medication to combat the symptoms of the disease caused him to have swelling in his face.

“I used [corticoides] for almost two years in a row, with interruptions for the organism to rest, in very high doses: 60 ml per day”, he told the newspaper “O Dia”. Then the priest revealed that he has been suffering from the disease for 10 years.and that at the height of the crises, he used 80 ml of the drug daily – a dose considered very high by specialists.

What is Meniere’s Disease

Ménière’s disease is a chronic disease that, according to available data, affects two out of every thousand people worldwide. The disease causes a significant increase in fluid pressure in the labyrinth regionresponsible for people’s hearing and balance.

The use of corticosteroids, reported by Father Fábio, causes fluid retention in the human body. Recently, It was speculated that Joelma, former lead singer of Banda Calypso, made use of the same type of medicine to treat herself with covid-19.which would have caused the facial swelling that caught the public’s attention on social media.