Federal Police investigate embezzlement of up to R$ 3 million in health resources in SC

The Federal Police launched Operation Esculápio on the morning of this Tuesday (7), in Santa Catarina, which investigates the embezzlement of R$ 3 million in federal public resources in the area of ​​health.

14 search and seizure warrants are being carried out at addresses located in the municipalities of Blumenau, Ibirama, Itapema, Taió, Massaranduba, Benedito Novo and Rio dos Cedros. The objective is to obtain evidence about possible deviations.

The investigations began with an inspection report prepared by the Comptroller General of the Union, which identified evidence of receipts for services not performed between a city hall in the North region and a social assistance entity between 2014 and 2016.

According to the Federal Police, the entity would provide general medical and orthopedic services. However, it subcontracted companies from the same economic group, charging also for accreditation, inspection, consulting, advisory activities, among others, with indications of non-execution.

A similar practice would also have occurred in agreements signed by the entity with another city hall in the region in the same period from 2014 to 2016. In addition, a second investigative procedure, supported by a report from the Public Ministry of Accounts of the State of Santa Catarina, showed evidence of a connection between the involved with another agreement.

After analyzing the rendering of accounts of another social assistance entity, responsible for providing medical and hospital services in another municipality in the region, evidence emerged of a connection between those involved and charging for services of the same nature, also with suspicions of non-performance, between the years 2018 and 2020.

The crimes investigated are embezzlement and formation of a criminal organization. The name of the operation alludes to the god of Medicine and healing in Greco-Roman mythology.

