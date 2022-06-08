For the first time, researchers can teleport distant qubits

In 2014 a group of scientists managed to perform for the first time a 100% guaranteed safe teleportation of qubits, and now 8 years later, Sophie Hermans and his colleagues, a group of researchers from delft university of technologyin the Netherlands, was able to take another step towards the quantum internet.

They were able for the first time to use quantum teleportation to transfer information between qubits that were at a long distance from each other. That is, they were able to carry stored information over a long distance if there was any loss along the way.

Of course, when we talk about teleportation, we automatically look for references that we have in fiction films and video games, which is not so far from what has been done in research, except for the fact that they are not dealing with organic matter, but only information.

But the point here is that, unlike the regular internet as we know it, it doesn’t travel through space in between, which would make it nearly impossible to intercept, making it a big step towards quantum cryptography to be used for the future.

How is teleportation done?

Qubits are built into diamonds and in order for them to work within this experiment, the following ingredients were needed: A quantum entanglement link between the sender and receiver, and a secure way to read the qubits and their ability to temporarily store the values ​​of each of these qubits.

To carry out the test the team used three diamonds with qubits that could store information for a longer period of time, with each of these diamonds being named and given a function, they are: Alice, Bob and Charlie.

And for teleportation to work, the first step is to create an entanglement between Alice and Charlie, who despite not having any physical connections with Bob, both are directly connected. With the entanglement done, Bob will store his data and create an entanglement state with Charlie so that he can send his state forward. In short, with Alice and Charlie intertwined, and Bob sending his status information, the teleporter is ready to go.



The next step is to create the message that will be sent, the quantum bit. What in this case is done in Charlie and the message to be sent can be a value from 1 to 0 or any other intermediate quantum variable. And to ensure that teleportation works, the experiment was done repeatedly using various values ​​by the researchers.

The last step of the experiment being the teleportation from Charlie to Alice, where Charlie makes a joint measurement with the message in his quantum processor and its other half of the entangled state, in which case Alice has the other half of this state. It is during this measurement process that the information that is next to Charlie is then teleported to next to Alice.

The Quantum Internet

The curious thing here is that during the transfer process, the quantum bit sent is encrypted and its key is the result of Charlie’s measurement. Then, according to the study:

“Then Charlie sends the measurement result to Alice, after which Alice performs the relevant quantum operation to decrypt the quantum bit. For example, via a bit flip: 0 becomes 1 and 1 becomes 0. After Alice has performed the correct operation, the quantum information is suitable for further use. The teleportation was successful!”

The team is now committed to finding ways to get the information back so they can create an unlimited flow of sending and receiving information as securely as possible, and “In the long term, this type of teleportation will therefore serve as the backbone of the quantum Internet.”

The full study was published in the scientific journal Nature and can be read here.

