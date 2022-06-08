games are available for download

As promised last Wednesday (01), Sony has just released the PS Plus games for June for download. This month, subscribers will receive the 2018 GOTY God of War (PS4), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4), and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PS4/PS5).

To redeem PS Plus titles for June is very simple: access the links below, log into an account with an active subscription to the service and then click on “Add to Library”. Remembering that the games will be available until the day 4th of July.

Discover June’s PS Plus titles

God of War (2018)

Living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to uncharted lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a father. Alongside his son Atreus, he will explore the Norse world and struggle on a deeply personal journey.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

The Naruto franchise comes to 4 vs 4, with team-based gameplay, and 8 ninjas fighting simultaneously. Players split into teams of four to compete against other teams online. Lead your team and battle online to see who are the best ninjas.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Fight as your favorite Nickelodeon characters in bombastic platform battles. With a selection of heroes from the Nickelodeon universe, do battle with cartoon stars like SpongeBob, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Loud House, Danny Phantom, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, The Thornberrys, Hey Arnold!, The Little Angels and more.

Did you like the PS Plus names of June? Comment in the session below!