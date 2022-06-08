GDF studies to include physical education in competitions of the Department of Health

The Government of the Federal District (GDF) analyzes creating the position of physical educator within the public assistance career of the Health Department of the Federal District.

The analysis follows a document sent to Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) on a recent ordinance from the Ministry of Health to encourage the practice of physical activities in primary health care of the Unified Health System (SUS).

“Given the favorable scenario for improving the provision of public health assistance, I respectfully request Your Excellency to take action with the State Department of Health of the DF to initiate procedures relevant to the creation of the position of physical educator in the career of health specialist , in order to hire physical education professionals to compose the staff of the 179 Basic Health Units of the Federal District (UBS)”, indicates Marli Rodrigues, licensed president of the Union of Health Establishment Employees (SindSaúde-DF).

In practice, the decision of the Ministry of Health opens the possibility for physical educators to integrate, in a definitive way, the staff of public employees of the Department of Health.

The federal ministry signed, on May 15, the action that encourages the inclusion of physical activity in the routine of SUS users, especially among people with chronic non-communicable diseases. For this, the Union will allocate financial support to be allocated to the new project.

