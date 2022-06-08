God of War: Ragnarok Date Changed in PSN Database The Last of Us remake date rumor

Facebook

According to the PlayStation Game Size account, God of War: Ragnarok has had its date changed in the PSN database.

Previously, the date for the game was set as September 30th. This has now been changed to December 31st.

In practice, this doesn’t mean anything – we still don’t know when the game will be released and obviously December 31 is just temporary to say that the game will arrive in 2022. But it may be an indication that it won’t arrive in September as everything pointed out, but yes in the last quarter of 2022.

🚨 God of War Ragnarok Release Date Changed From September 30 To December 31 (Place-Holder) 🟦 Q4 🤔 🟥 #GodofWarRagnarok #PS4 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/bphW2w9Bda — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) June 8, 2022

Coincidentally, we have a cryptic tweet from a Twitter account called ‘The Snitch’. First: who is this account and why would it be relevant?

Created recently, this account basically predicted 100% State of Play and leaked the name ‘Overdose’ from Hideo Kojima’s game before Tom Henderson spoke about it. Insiders like Jason Schreier and Tom Henderson himself are following this mysterious account. That said, we’re on the internet, so it could all be a big coincidence.

However, let’s get to today’s post. The account dropped the following message: a ‘PART 1’, with a date of September 2, 2022 and controller icons and a notebook, which make us think of console and PC.

This can be interpreted in several ways, such as Final Fantasy VII Remake for Xbox and Windows PC, for example – even more so with Microsoft’s presentation over the weekend.

But the internet is interpreting this as the remake of The Last of Us, which will likely be called ‘Part 1’ when it’s announced, given the name of its sequel. And given the icons, the launch would be simultaneous on PS5 and PC.

In other words, what is being concluded from all this today is that God of War: Ragnarok and the remake of The Last of Us had their dates changed internally.

Obviously, consider all this a rumor.