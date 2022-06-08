From the PE Diary

The State Department of Health (SES-PE) announces the opening of a public notice for simplified public selection aiming at the temporary hiring of 86 professionals with higher and medium levels to work within the scope of the State Coordination of Health Care in the Prison System (CEASP) of the folder .

The notice was published in this Tuesday’s edition (06/07) of the Official State Gazette (DOE). Registration starts next Monday (13/06) and goes until the 27/06. Candidates must fill out the application form and attach the required supporting documentation to the address selectes.saude.pe.gov.br.

The selection of professionals will follow steps that consist of curricular and technical evaluation, the latter with a knowledge test for some areas with available vacancies. Both are qualifying and eliminatory in nature.

Those approved will perform their duties at the headquarters of SES-PE, with the Superintendence of Primary Care and the State Coordination of Prison Health Care, and in prisons in Pernambuco.

The release of the preliminary results of the curricular and technical evaluations will take place on 08/16 and 10/04, respectively. Resources will be received until 11:59 pm on 08/19 (curricular evaluation) and 10/07 (technical evaluation). The final result will be announced on 10/21.

VAGAS – General Manager of Prison Health Care (01); Prison Health Care Manager (01); Prison Health Manager of Logistics Technology and Finance (01); Prison Health Manager for Administrative Processes and Contracts (01); Prison Health Manager of Pharmaceutical Assistance (01); Prison Health Manager for Monitoring and Evaluation (01); Prison Health Manager of Articulation of the SUS Network (01); Prison Health Coordinator of the Mental Health Center (01); Prison Health Supply Coordinator (01); Prison Health Coordinator for Monitoring Administrative Processes (01); Prison Health Coordinator for Monitoring Administrative Contracts (01); Institutional Supporters of Pharmaceutical Assistance (02); Institutional Supporter of Prison Health Supplies (01); Institutional Supporter of Prison Health of Financial Resources (01); Institutional Supporters of Prison Health of Public Contracts (03); Institutional Supporters of Prison Health of the Prison Primary Care Teams (09); Institutional Supporters of Prison Health at the Custody and Psychiatric Treatment Hospital (02); EAPP nurses (02); Dental Surgeons EAPP (06); psychologists (07); Social Worker EAPP (01); EAPP Pharmacists (06); EAPP Clinical Physicians (19); EAPP Psychiatrists (10); EAPP Infectious Doctors (02); Nursing Technicians EAPP (02) and Assistants in Oral Health EAPP (02).