Health of Corumbá confirms death of one-year-old girl from visceral leishmaniasis

Internet reproduction Straw mosquito, transmitter of leishmaniasis, develops in places where humidity and organic waste prevail.

The Health Department of Corumbá confirmed, this Tuesday (07), the third death from visceral leishmaniasis in 2022. The victim is a one-year-old girl, who lived in the Previsul neighborhood. According to Municipal Health, she was hospitalized on June 1st, at Santa Casa de Corumbá, needed to be transferred and died on the 3rd, at Santa Casa de Campo Grande.

The folder informed that all appropriate measures have already been adopted. On June 2nd, a mechanical and chemical block was performed in the region where the child lived; traps were placed to capture and analyze mosquitoes and a task force to remove unusable materials from homes and vacant lots.

Deaths in Corumbá

The first death recorded in the city was on April 3, of an elderly man, 64 years old, with heart disease, resident of the Paiolzinho Settlement. The second death was a month later, on May 3, of a 74-year-old resident of the Guanã neighborhood.

The Department of Health of Corumbá reinforced that it carries out every weekend a cleaning effort in places where there is a higher incidence of dengue and leishmaniasis notifications, and highlighted the importance of the population to collaborate and keep their backyards clean, make the correct disposal of garbage. and keep their homes free of mosquitoes.

Unlike Aedes aegypti, the straw mosquito, which transmits leishmaniasis, does not grow in clean and still water, but in places where humidity and organic waste prevail.

The disease and how to prevent it

Visceral leishmaniasis is transmitted through the bite of insects popularly known as straw mosquito, hard wing mosquito, tatuquiras, birigui, among others. These insects are small and have yellowish or straw color characteristics and, in a resting position, their wings remain erect and semi-open.

Transmission occurs when infected females bite dogs or other infected animals, and then bite humans, transmitting the protozoan. leishmania chagasiwhich causes visceral leishmaniasis.

In summer, with the arrival of the rains, considered an epidemic period, the Municipality intensifies the various actions to control and prevent vector diseases, dengue, chikungunya, zika virus, yellow fever, in addition to cutaneous or visceral leishmaniasis and Chagas disease.

These actions continue throughout the year.