Health Secretary talks about suspected case of monkeypox in Blumenau

The Secretary of Health Promotion (Semus), Dr. Marcelo Lanzarin, recorded a video this Tuesday, 7, to update the population on the suspected case of monkeypox in Blumenau.

The Santa Catarina State Health Department (SES-SC), through the Epidemiological Surveillance Board (DIVE-SC), also reported this Tuesday, 7th, that a 28-year-old man is the second suspected case of the disease. Monkeypox, the monkey pox, in Santa Catarina. The man lives in Blumenau and the symptoms began on May 30, with skin lesions in different areas of the body, fever and adenomegaly.

Check out the Secretary’s report

about the case

The case was notified on June 5 to the Strategic Information Center for Health Surveillance of Santa Catarina (CIEVS-SC) by the Blumenau Health Department, and is still being monitored by the local epidemiological surveillance.

Clinical samples were collected and sent to the Central Public Health Laboratory (LACEN-SC) to perform a differential diagnosis for other diseases, in addition to performing a laboratory diagnosis for chickenpox and monkeypox, which will be carried out by the Instituto Adolfo Lutz de Sao Paulo.

