Height above average is a risk factor for diseases, says study

Having a height above average can give you a number of advantages in everyday life, such as reaching for a product that is high in a supermarket or changing a light bulb. But a new study has found that being taller than average can be a problem and a side cause of illness in the long run.

The research, led by researchers at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Colorado, US, examined more than 280,000 American adults, confirming some suspicions that height may be linked to a number of common illnesses.

“Using genetic methods applied to the VA Million Veteran program, we found evidence that adult height can affect more than 100 clinical characteristics,” said lead author Sridharan Raghavan.

Study analyzed data from more than 250 thousand military present in a database. Credit: Christopher Lyzcen/Shutterstock

Among the conditions that may be linked to height are peripheral neuropathy, lower extremity ulcers and chronic venous insufficiency, which can cause a reduction in patients’ quality of life. In addition to these points, height can be linked to more than 100 clinical features.

It is not new that scientists already know that taller people are at greater risk of different types of cancer and conditions such as aortic rupture and pulmonary embolisms. On the other hand, short stature is linked to higher chances of coronary heart disease, stroke, liver disease and mental health disorders.

However, it was still unclear whether height was the only condition for the increased risk of this list of diseases. Other aspects of environmental conditions such as poor diet or sociocultural effects can be harmful as they can affect a person’s height.

But this new study went beyond mere height comparisons and analyzed medical reports, using genetic data linked to the clinical records of more than 200,000 white people and 50,000 black people from a health program focused on U.S. reserve military personnel.

The researchers used a method of linking genes with known functions to the presence of disease, in which the team tried to match thousands of genetic variations that are known to influence the height of a person with a thousand other disease-associated characteristics.

Among the volunteers, the average height was 1.76, with the results corroborating previous studies that concluded that people with height above this average had a lower risk of developing problems related to cardiovascular conditions, such as hypertension and coronary heart disease.

In contrast, taller men were more prone to problems such as fibrillation and varicose veins, as well as infections of the skin and bones, and a type of nerve damage in the extremities, a condition known as peripheral neuropathy.

